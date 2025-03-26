It's looking to be quite the big month for Max subscribers, including the return of several beloved series and two recent films from A24.

HBO's Emmy-winning hit series The Last of Us returns for its second season. Partly adapting The Last of Us Part II, the sophomore season of the video game adaptation sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie, five years after the events of the first season, as they are hunted down by the vengeful soldier Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). Isabela Merced (Superman), Catherine O'Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Danny Ramirez (Captain America: Brave New World), Young Mazino (Beef), and Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) are also on board to appear in the new season.

The Max original Emmy-winning comedy hit Hacks returns for its fourth season, featuring the return of Emmy-winner Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, as tensions continue to build between her and her former assistant Ava (Hannah Einbinder), as the two try to get Deborah's late-night show off the ground. Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins return for the new season.

Nathan Fielder's bizarre and experimental comedy series The Rehearsal is also returning for its second season. Details are being kept vague, as expected for a Fielder production, but the new season will see Fielder putting his resources into an issue that affects us all.

Two recent A24 movies will also be making their way to the Max service: the erotic thriller Babygirl starring Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, and the apocalyptic teen comedy Y2K starring Rachel Zegler.

April TBD:

'Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life'

Image via HBO

Performed, written and executive produced by Brett Goldstein; directed and executive produced by Jeff Tomsic; executive produced by Matthew Vaughn and Molly Mandel.

Available April 1: