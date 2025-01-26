Max is looking to have a pretty exciting lineup this February.

Mike White's Emmy-winning social satire The White Lotus returns for Season 3. Natasha Rothwell reprises her role from the first season as Belinda Lindsey alongside a talented new ensemble of actors including Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Leslie Bibb (Juror #2), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Parker Posey (Beau Is Afraid), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V), and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education).

Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Florence Pugh (Little Women) star in the tear-jerker of a romance film, We Live in Time, directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn). Middle-earth gets animated in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim the first anime film in the Oscar-winning franchise.

You can check out the list below to see what else is arriving on Max in February 2025.

February TBD

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Available February 1:

42 (2013)

Accidentally Brave (2023)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Brian Banks (2019)

Cabin in the Sky (1949)

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity (2009)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Jackie (2016)

Jezebel (1938)

Jupiter's Darling (1955)

Just Mercy (2020)

King Solomon's Mines (1950)

Kitty Foyle (1940)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Lady Be Good (1941)

Lassie Come Home (1943)

Life Partners (2014)

Lili (1953)

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Mad Money (2008)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mary of Scotland (1936)

Massacre (1934)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts (1955)

Mr. Church (2016)

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Neptune's Daughter (1949)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

One Way Passage (1932)

Safe in Hell (1931)

Shadow on the Wall (1950)

Skate Kitchen (2018)

Skiptrace (2016)

Sleepwalking (2008)

Speed (1994)

Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Support the Girls (2018)

Take Out (2004)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Guilty (2018)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Host (2007)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)

The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

The Lost Patrol (1934)

The Notebook (2004)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

The Search (1948)

The Tall Target (1951)

The Wave (2016)

The Window (1949)

The Woman in Red (1935)

They Were Expendable (1945)

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)

Traitor (2008)

Unknown (2011)

Vacation from Marriage (1945)

Waitress (2007)

Watch on the Rhine (1943)

We Are the Best! (2014)

Available February 2:

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)

We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Available February 3:

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Very Scary Lovers (ID)

Available February 4:

Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)

Available February 6:

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)

Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)

Available February 7:

'We Live in Time'

Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

Also available February 7:

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A

How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)

Available February 8:

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)

Available February 9:

'Puppy Bowl XXI'

The annual three-hour television event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states – and two countries – as they compete in the cutest competition of the year. With more puppies than ever before, PUPPY BOWL XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes.

Also available February 9:

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Available February 11:

Central Intelligence (2016)

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition (2016)

Father Stu (2022)

Available February 12:

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)

Available February 13:

Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)

Available February 14:

'Waitress: The Musical'

Featuring composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

Also available February 14:

Silly Sundays, Season 1A

Available February 16:

'The White Lotus' Season 3

The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Available February 16:

Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story (2022)

Available February 17:

'Watchmen: Chapter II'

The Comedian has been murdered, the all-powerful Dr. Manhattan has been exiled to Mars, Ozymandias survived an assassination attempt and the outlaw-vigilante Rorschach has been arrested. Suspicious of the events ensnaring their former colleagues, Nite Owl and Silk Spectre are spurred out of retirement to investigate. As they grapple with personal ethics, inner demons and a society turned against them, they race the clock to uncover a deepening plot that might trigger global nuclear war.

Also available February 17:

90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)

Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Available February 18:

We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)

Available February 19:

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)

Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available February 20:

Bea's Block, Season 1B (Max Original)

Available February 21:

'Elevation'

The world has changed. The only habitable place left for humanity is in the high mountains, above 8000 feet. Below 8000 feet dwell the creatures that killed 95% of the human population less than three years ago. To save the life of his young son, a father (Anthony Mackie) is forced to venture below “The Line” with a scientist (Morena Baccarin) he despises, but who just might hold the key to defeating the monsters, and a young woman (Maddie Hasson) determined to keep them both alive long enough to save the human race.

Available February 22:

House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)

Available February 24:

End of Watch (2012)

Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)

Available February 25:

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)

Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)

Available February 27:

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia), Season 1 (Max Original)

Available February 28: