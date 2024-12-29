Max is ringing in 2025 with an impressive lineup of titles making their way to the service this January. From a new season of Harley Quinn to Noah Wyle's return to the medical drama in The Pitt, you'll want to stay tuned to Max this January. Check out the list below to see everything coming to Max in January 2025.

Available January 1:

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Balls Out (2015)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (2015)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Best Of Enemies (2015)

Bitter Creek (1954)

Black Gold (1947)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Buffaloed (2020)

Calamity Jane (1953)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country (1953)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Destination Tokyo (1943)

Diggers (2007)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Each Dawn I Die (1939)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (2016)

Free Birds (2013)

Green Lantern (2011)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again (2017)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

I Am Love (2009)

Injustice (2021)

Iris (2015)

It Follows (2015)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Bourne (2016)

Johnny Angel (1946)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League: War (2014)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Kept Husbands (1931)

Kicks (2016)

Lemon (2017)

Mad Max (1980)

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai (2015)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

My Favorite Wife (1940)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Night and Day (1946)

Nocturne (1946)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Paddington (2014)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Red Light (1949)

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1 (2025)

Room for One More (1952)

School Life (2017)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up (2023)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

St. Vincent (2014)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Sully (2016)

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine (2015)

Task Force (1949)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson (1942)

The Accountant (2016)

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

The Big Year (2011)

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints (1999)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Leopard Man (1943)

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima (1952)

The Mouthpiece (1932)

The Narrow Margin (1952)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Prisoner of Zenda (1952)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The Red Badge of Courage (1951)

The Student Prince (1954)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Whistlers (2020)

The Wrong Man (1957)

Volunteers (1985)

Warcraft (2016)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger (2014)

Wild Boys of the Road (1993)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold (2015)

World Without End (1956)

Available January 2:

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)

The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)

Available January 3:

'The Front Room'

Everything goes to hell for newly pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…

Also available January 3:

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)

Available January 4:

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

Available January 5:

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10

Totally Spies, Season 7A

Available January 6:

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

Available January 7:

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)

Available January 8:

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)

Available January 9:

'The Pitt'

THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Also available January 9:

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

Available January 10:

'Look Into My Eyes'

A group of New York City psychics conduct deeply intimate readings for their clients, revealing a kaleidoscope of loneliness, connection, and healing.

Also available January 10:

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)

Black Butterfly (2017)

Holla (2006)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)

Available January 11:

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)

Available January 12:

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)

Available January 13:

Barney's World, Season 1B

Available January 14:

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)

The Curious Case of..., Season 1 (ID)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)

Available January 15:

An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)

Marshall (2017)

Uncharted (2022)

Available January 16:

'Harley Quinn' Season 5

The fifth season of HARLEY QUINN finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.

Also available January 16:

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail (2024)

Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)

Available January 17:

'A Different Man'

Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

Also available January 17:

Better Off Dead (1985)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Available January 21:

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available January 22:

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Available January 23:

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

Available January 24:

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available January 25:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Available January 27:

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

Available January 28:

Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)

Available January 29:

The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available January 30:

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)

Available January 31: