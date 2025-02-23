Spring is in the air, and Max has some great new movies and shows heading to the service this coming March. Danny McBride's beloved "biblical" comedy The Righteous Gemstones will be kicking off its fourth and final season this month, as the Gemstone siblings grapple with Eli dating someone for the first time since the death of Aimee-Leigh. Three recent films from A24 will also be heading to the service, including the religious horror film Heretic starring Hugh Grant, the Oscar-nominated Sing Sing starring Colman Domingo, and Luca Guadagnino's Queer starring Daniel Craig.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Max in March 2025.

Available March 1:

A Lost Lady (1934)

A Woman's Face (1941)

AEW Special Events, 2020A (2020)

AEW Special Events, 2021A (2021)

AEW Special Events, 2022A (2022)

AEW Special Events, 2023A (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024A (2024)

Along the Great Divide (1951)

Arrow in the Dust (1954)

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Away We Go (2009)

Big Eyes (2014)

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Executive Suite (1954)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Goodbye, My Fancy (1951)

GoodFellas (1990)

Jeopardy (1953)

Ladies They Talk About (1933)

Maggie (2015)

Massacre River (1949)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

My Reputation (1946)

Night Nurse (1931)

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (2024)

Stand By Me (1986)

Susan and God (1940)

The Babe Ruth Story (1948)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Burning Hills (1956)

The Damned Don't Cry (1950)

The Descendants (2011)

The Forger (2015)

The Mad Miss Manton (1938)

The Man with a Cloak (1951)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Purchase Price (1932)

The Secret Bride (1934)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Women (1939)

This Woman Is Dangerous (1952)

To Please a Lady (1950)

When Ladies Meet (1941)

White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks: Unrated (2004)

Why Him? (2016)

Available March 3:

'Celtics City'

CELTICS CITY chronicles the remarkable saga of the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, from its founding as one of the league’s original teams all the way to its triumphant 2024 championship – along the way delving into the fierce rivalries, defining moments, and societal forces that have shaped the organization’s enduring legacy.

Also available March 3:

The Nut Job (2014)

The Nut Job 2 (2017)

Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)

Available March 4:

Smallfoot (2018)

Available March 5:

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)

Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)

Available March 6:

Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)

Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)

Available March 7:

'Heretic'

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Also available March 7:

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)

Available March 9:

'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4

The fourth and final season of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.

Available March 10:

Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available March 11:

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)

Available March 12:

Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available March 13:

'The Parenting'

A hilariously terrifying comedy, THE PARENTING follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

Also available March 13:

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)

Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)

Available March 14:

Beau Is Afraid (A24)

Available March 15:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

Available March 17:

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

Available March 19:

House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)

Available March 21:

'Sing Sing'

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

Also available March 21:

A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Available March 22:

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Available March 23:

Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)

Available March 24:

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)

Available March 25:

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)

Available March 26:

Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)

Available March 27:

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)

Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)

Available March 28:

'Queer'

1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.

Also available March 28:

Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)

Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)

Available March 29:

The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)

Available March 31: