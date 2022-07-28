The summer may be starting to wind down, but that doesn't look like it's stopping Netflix from dropping plenty of exciting content in the month of August. The long-awaited and highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman hits the streaming service early in the month starring Tom Sturridge in the role of Morpheus, the King of Dreams. The final season of Locke & Key and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, are just some of the fan-favorite shows returning to Netflix in August. Hollywood A-listers are continuing to team with Netflix and July brings the new horror action comedy Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx and the R-rated buddy comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Familiar favorites such as the Men in Black trilogy, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Bridget Jones's Diary, 8 Mile, Space Jam, Skyfall, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off will also be hitting Netflix in August.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Netflix in August.
Coming Soon:
Delhi Crime: Season 2
Partner Track
Available August 1:
Big Tree City
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She's Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
Available August 2:
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
Available August 3:
Buba
Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99
Don't Blame Karma!
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2
Available August 4:
Lady Tamara
KAKEGURUI TWIN
Super Giant Robot Brothers
Wedding Season
Available August 5:
Carter
Darlings
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Sandman
Skyfall
Available August 6:
Reclaim
Available August 7:
Riverdale: Season 6
Available August 8:
Code Name: Emperor
Team Zenko Go: Season 2
Available August 9:
I Just Killed My Dad
The Nice Guys
Available August 10:
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2
Instant Dream House
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key: Season 3
School Tales The Series
Available August 11:
Dope
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
Available August 12:
13: The Musical
A Model Family
Day Shift
Never Have I Ever: Season 3
Available August 15:
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop
Learn to Swim
Available August 16:
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)
Available August 17:
High Heat
Junior Baking Show: Season 6
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
Unsuspicious
Available August 18:
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3
Inside the Mind of a Cat
Tekken: Bloodline
Available August 19:
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2
Echoes
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
Glow Up: Season 4
Kleo
The Next 365 Days
Available August 20:
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar
Available August 21:
A Cowgirl's Song
Available August 23:
Chad and JT Go Deep
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
Available August 24:
Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Selling the OC
Under Fire
Watch Out, We're Mad
Available August 25:
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3
History 101: Season 2
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure
That's Amor
Available August 26:
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Loving Adults
Ludik
Me Time
Seoul Vibe
Available August 29:
Under Her Control
Mighty Express: Season 7
Available August 30:
I AM A KILLER: Season 3
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
Available August 31:
Club América vs Club América
Family Secrets
I Came By