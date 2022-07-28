From 'The Sandman' to 'Day Shift,' here's everything coming to Netflix this August.

The summer may be starting to wind down, but that doesn't look like it's stopping Netflix from dropping plenty of exciting content in the month of August. The long-awaited and highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman hits the streaming service early in the month starring Tom Sturridge in the role of Morpheus, the King of Dreams. The final season of Locke & Key and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, are just some of the fan-favorite shows returning to Netflix in August. Hollywood A-listers are continuing to team with Netflix and July brings the new horror action comedy Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx and the R-rated buddy comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Familiar favorites such as the Men in Black trilogy, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Bridget Jones's Diary, 8 Mile, Space Jam, Skyfall, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off will also be hitting Netflix in August.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Netflix in August.

Coming Soon:

Delhi Crime: Season 2

Partner Track

Available August 1:

Big Tree City

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Available August 2:

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Available August 3:

Buba

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99

Don't Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2

Available August 4:

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

Available August 5:

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Skyfall

Available August 6:

Reclaim

Available August 7:

Riverdale: Season 6

Available August 8:

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go: Season 2

Available August 9:

I Just Killed My Dad

The Nice Guys

Available August 10:

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2

Instant Dream House

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key: Season 3

School Tales The Series

Available August 11:

Dope

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Available August 12:

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever: Season 3

Available August 15:

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

Available August 16:

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)

Available August 17:

High Heat

Junior Baking Show: Season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

Available August 18:

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

Available August 19:

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up: Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

Available August 20:

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

Available August 21:

A Cowgirl's Song

Available August 23:

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

Available August 24:

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling the OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We're Mad

Available August 25:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

History 101: Season 2

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

That's Amor

Available August 26:

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

Available August 29:

Under Her Control

Mighty Express: Season 7

Available August 30:

I AM A KILLER: Season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Available August 31:

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By