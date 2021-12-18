As another year winds to a close, one thing remains a stalwart of content comfort: Netflix, baby!
The 12th month of the year brings much more than 12 hours of entertainment for you to stream through. On the film side, you've got sumptuous Benedict Cumberbatch Western The Power of the Dog, the star-studded Adam McKay freak-out Don't Look Up, the beyond-charming Christmas rom-com Single All the Way, and the bug-nuts horror Two, which sews two people together in a way that will make you squick. In television-town, you've got new seasons of The Witcher, Money Heist, Cobra Kai, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Queer Eye, Lost in Space, and Aggretsuko, not to mention series premiers of originals like Selling Tampa and Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (both of which feel like fever dreams in different ways). And if you like to ring in the new year with some comedy, check out new specials from stalwarts like Nicole Byer and Jimmy Carr.
Here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix this December 2021.
Available December 1
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool's Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN -- NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
Lost in Space: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
The Power of the Dog -- NETFLIX FILM
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Available December 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes -- NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
Single All the Way -- NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 3
Cobalt Blue -- NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape -- NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Available December 6
David and the Elves -- NETFLIX FILM
Voir -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available December 9
Asakusa Kid -- NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 10
Anonymously Yours -- NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak -- NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback -- NETFLIX FILM
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral -- NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Shack
Still Out of My League -- NETFLIX FILM
Two -- NETFLIX FILM
The Unforgivable -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Available December 13
Eye in the Sky
Available December 14
The Future Diary -- NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant -- NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Giver
The Hand of God -- NETFLIX FILM
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa -- NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Available December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights -- NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy
Available December 19
What Happened in Oslo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Don't Look Up -- NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali -- NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea -- NETFLIX SERIES
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Available December 25
Single’s Inferno -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 26
Lulli -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 28
Word Party Presents: Math! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available December 29
Anxious People -- NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 30
Kitz -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King -- NETFLIX FILM
Available December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close -- NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team -- NETFLIX FILM
