As another year winds to a close, one thing remains a stalwart of content comfort: Netflix, baby!

The 12th month of the year brings much more than 12 hours of entertainment for you to stream through. On the film side, you've got sumptuous Benedict Cumberbatch Western The Power of the Dog, the star-studded Adam McKay freak-out Don't Look Up, the beyond-charming Christmas rom-com Single All the Way, and the bug-nuts horror Two, which sews two people together in a way that will make you squick. In television-town, you've got new seasons of The Witcher, Money Heist, Cobra Kai, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Queer Eye, Lost in Space, and Aggretsuko, not to mention series premiers of originals like Selling Tampa and Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (both of which feel like fever dreams in different ways). And if you like to ring in the new year with some comedy, check out new specials from stalwarts like Nicole Byer and Jimmy Carr.

Here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix this December 2021.

Available December 1

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN -- NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

Lost in Space: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

The Power of the Dog -- NETFLIX FILM

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Available December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

Single All the Way -- NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 3

Cobalt Blue -- NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape -- NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Available December 6

David and the Elves -- NETFLIX FILM

Voir -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available December 9

Asakusa Kid -- NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 10

Anonymously Yours -- NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak -- NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback -- NETFLIX FILM

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Shack

Still Out of My League -- NETFLIX FILM

Two -- NETFLIX FILM

The Unforgivable -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Available December 13

Eye in the Sky

Available December 14

The Future Diary -- NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant -- NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God -- NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa -- NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Available December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights -- NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES

Oldboy

Available December 19

What Happened in Oslo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Don't Look Up -- NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali -- NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea -- NETFLIX SERIES

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Available December 25

Single’s Inferno -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 26

Lulli -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available December 29

Anxious People -- NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available December 30

Kitz -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King -- NETFLIX FILM

Available December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Stay Close -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team -- NETFLIX FILM

