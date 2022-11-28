From 'Bullet Train' to 'Glass Onion', here's everything coming to Netflix in December 2022,

Every month brings with it a host of new movies and shows being added to streaming, whether they're fresh releases or beloved classics. In November, Netflix had a great run, releasing popular titles like the new Addams Family show Wednesday and a new season of the beloved drama series The Crown, just to name a few of the exciting titles that arrived on the streamer's catalog. With December and the end of the year approaching, it's time for holiday movies galore. But in December 2022, Netflix is bringing a lot more than just your standard Christmas fare. There's everything from mystery to action to drama coming to the streaming service in December, with a combination of highly anticipated new projects and older ones that have a loyal fanbase. Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't any holiday movies and shows either, with Christmas movies from around the world joining the service in preparation for the grand holiday. Now without further ado, let's take a look at the full list of titles coming to Netflix in December 2022.

TBD

We know that these titles will arrive on Netflix in December 2022. We just don't know when.

God’s Crooked Lines (2022)

The Interest of Love (Season 1)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022)

Available December 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

Basketball Wives (Seasons 1-2)

Blippi Wonders (Season 2)

Blippi & Meekah (Season 1)

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (Season 1)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dead End (Season 1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (2018-2019)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1 – Episodes 25-38)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Love Island USA (Season 3)

My Girl (1991)

Peppermint (2018)

Qala (2022)

Split Gravy on Rice (2015)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Solace (2015)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Masked Scammer (2022)

Troll (2022)

Troy (2004)

Available December 2

Big Brother (Season 10 and Season 14)

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1)

Hot Skull (Season 1)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

Sr. (2022)

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005)

Warriors of Future (2022)

Available December 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)

The Best of Me (2014)

Available December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1)

Available December 6

Delivery by Christmas (2022)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022)

Storks (2016)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Available December 7

Burning Patience (2022)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

I Hate Christmas (Season 1)

Smiley (Season 1)

The Marriage App (2022)

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)

Too Hot To Handle (Season 4)

Available December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022)

Lookism (Season 1)

The Elephant Whisperers (2022)

Available December 9

CAT (Season 1)

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

How to Ruin Christmas (The Baby Shower – Season 3)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2)

Available December 10

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 – Part 2)

Prisoners (2013)

Available December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)

Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022)

Available December 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Season 1)

Glitter (Season 1)

I Believe in Santa (2022)

Kangaroo Valley (2022)

Available December 15

Critical Thinking (2020)

Sonic Prime (Season 1)

The Big 4 (2022)

The Hills (Seasons 1-2)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2022)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)

Available December 16

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Season 1)

Cook at all Costs (Season 1)

Dance Monsters (Season 1)

Far From Home (Season 1)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3)

Paradise PD (Season 4)

Private Lesson (2022)

Summer Job (Season 1)

The Recruit (Season 1)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022)

Available December 18

Side Effects (2013)

Available December 19

Trolley (Season 1)

Trolls (2016)

Available December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

Available December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022)

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

I AM A KILLER (Season 4)

Available December 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022)

Available December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Piñata Masters! (Season 1)

Available December 25

After Ever Happy (2022)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series)

Time Hustler (Season 1)

Vir Das: Landing (2022)

Available December 26

No Escape (2015)

Treason (Limited Series)

Available December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022)

Available December 28

7 Women and a Murder (2022)

A Night at the Kindergarten (2022)

Stuck With You (2022)

Available December 29

Brown and Friends (Season 1)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2)

Available December 30

Alpha Males (Season 1)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Secrets of Summer (Season 2)

The Glory (Season 1)

They Cloned Tyrone (2022)

White Noise (2022)

Available December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur (Season 1)