Boy, oh boy, it's time for a whole new month of content and February is looking like a good month for Netflix!
Internationally. February is chock-full of exciting new television to explore. We've got the return of Space Force, starring Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz. Other Netflix series returning for a second season include Raising Dion, Sweet Magnolias, and Love Is Blind. New series include Inventing Anna, a series about a con artist who fooled New York's elite into thinking she was a German heiress, and Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the Vikings show set 100 years after the events of the first series.
As far as new movies goes, from France, you have My Best Friend Anne Frank, which details the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar. From Spain, there's Through My Window about two people who fall in love as neighbors. Around Valentine's Day, lovers of 50 Shades of Grey might be interested in the South Korean Love and Leashes about a couple of co-workers who enter into a contractual relationship. Or if you want something a bit less risqué, what about the sequel Tall Girl 2 featuring Ava Michelle and Griffin Gluck?
For library titles, expect to find Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight for you to enjoy. Horror fans can rejoice in finding The Exorcist available to stream. Comedies like Caddyshack, The Hangover, and The Other Guys all have a place on Netflix at the beginning of the month. And, if you're enjoying Netflix with the family, why not take a look at Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole or Despicable Me?
Check out the full list of what's coming to Netflix this February 2022 below.
Available February 1
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
My Best Friend Anne Frank -- NETFLIX FILM
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Raising Dion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Available February 2
Dark Desire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Meat Eater: Season 10 Part 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 3
Finding Ola -- NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 4
Looop Lapeta -- NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 8
Child of Kamiari Month -- NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Bllind Japan -- NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Available February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Idelas à Venda -- NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 10
Into the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Par -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 11
Anne+: The Film -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics -- NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug -- NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)
Tall Girl 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather -- NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire -- NETFLIX SERIES
FIshbowl Wives -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love Is Blind Japan -- NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Weekly)
Secrets of Summer -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Swan Shop: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 17
Erax -- NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance -- NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses -- NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot -- NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo To Life -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 18
The Cuphead Show! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars -- NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 20
Don't Kill Me -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 21
Halloween (2017)
Available February 22
Cat Burglar -- NETFLIX SERIES
RACE: Bubba Wallace -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available February 23
UFO -- NETFLIX FILM
Available February 24
Karma's World Music Videos -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available February 25
Back to 15 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Merlí. Sapere Aude -- NETFLIX SERIES
Restless -- NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming -- NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available February 28
My Wonderful Life -- NETFLIX FILM
