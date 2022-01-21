'Space Force' or 'Love is Blind'? Let's watch both and throw in 'Vikings: Valhalla' for good measure!

Boy, oh boy, it's time for a whole new month of content and February is looking like a good month for Netflix!

Internationally. February is chock-full of exciting new television to explore. We've got the return of Space Force, starring Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz. Other Netflix series returning for a second season include Raising Dion, Sweet Magnolias, and Love Is Blind. New series include Inventing Anna, a series about a con artist who fooled New York's elite into thinking she was a German heiress, and Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the Vikings show set 100 years after the events of the first series.

As far as new movies goes, from France, you have My Best Friend Anne Frank, which details the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar. From Spain, there's Through My Window about two people who fall in love as neighbors. Around Valentine's Day, lovers of 50 Shades of Grey might be interested in the South Korean Love and Leashes about a couple of co-workers who enter into a contractual relationship. Or if you want something a bit less risqué, what about the sequel Tall Girl 2 featuring Ava Michelle and Griffin Gluck?

For library titles, expect to find Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight for you to enjoy. Horror fans can rejoice in finding The Exorcist available to stream. Comedies like Caddyshack, The Hangover, and The Other Guys all have a place on Netflix at the beginning of the month. And, if you're enjoying Netflix with the family, why not take a look at Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole or Despicable Me?

Check out the full list of what's coming to Netflix this February 2022 below.

Available February 1

Image via Warner Bros.

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil's Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

My Best Friend Anne Frank -- NETFLIX FILM

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year's Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Raising Dion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Available February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Meat Eater: Season 10 Part 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tinder Swindler -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 3

Finding Ola -- NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Murderville -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 4

Image via Netflix

Looop Lapeta -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 8

Child of Kamiari Month -- NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Bllind Japan -- NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Available February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disenchantment: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Idelas à Venda -- NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege -- NETFLIX FILM

Available February 10

Into the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Par -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 11

Image via Netflix

Anne+: The Film -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Love Tactics -- NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Inventing Anna -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love and Leashes -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES (Weekly)

Tall Girl 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Toy Boy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

Available February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty Five Twenty One -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

FIshbowl Wives -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love Is Blind Japan -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES (Weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FAMILY

Available February 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Weekly)

Secrets of Summer -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FAMILY

Swan Shop: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 17

Erax -- NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Heart Shot -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo To Life -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ COMEDY

​​​​​​​Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

Available February 18

The Cuphead Show! -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ DOCUMENTARY

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Space Force: Season 2 -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre -- NETFLIX​​​​​​ FILM

Available February 20

Don't Kill Me -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Available February 21

Halloween (2017)

Available February 22

Cat Burglar -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

RACE: Bubba Wallace -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ DOCUMENTARY

Available February 23

UFO -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Available February 24

Karma's World Music Videos -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FAMILY

Available February 25

Back to 15 -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

Merlí. Sapere Aude -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

Restless -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Vikings: Valhalla -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

Available February 28

My Wonderful Life -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ FILM

Vikings: Valhalla -- NETFLIX​​​​​​​ SERIES

