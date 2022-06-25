July on Netflix brings the thrilling conclusion to 'Stranger Things 4' and Ryan Gosling duking it out with Chris Evans in 'The Gray Man.'

June is coming to an end and July is just around the corner, with more warm weather, fireworks, barbeque, Independence Day, and of course more titles coming to Netflix. July 1 brings us the highly anticipated second volume of Stranger Things 4, which consists of two episodes, the eighth episode running at 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the finale running at a whopping 2 hours and 20 minutes.Other major titles coming exclusively to Netflix in July include The Gray Man, Netflix's biggest and most expensive film to date, directed by Marvel Studios vets Joe and Anthony Russo and starring an all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. Other major films hitting Netflix in July include the Dakota Johnson-led adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion and the animated adventure film The Sea Beast directed by Big Hero 6 filmmaker Chris Williams. New series debuting in July include the Lana Condor dark comedy limited series Boo Bitch, the live-action Resident Evil series starring Ella Balinska and Lance Reddick, and the Neil Patrick Harris romantic comedy series Uncoupled. July will also bring titles such as Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Umma starring Sandra Oh, Mean Girls, Zero Dark Thirty, and 12 Strong. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Netflix in July.

Coming Soon

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Masaba Masaba: Season 2

Available July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Available July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Available July 4

Leave No Trace

Available July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle from Another World

Available July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

Available July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How To Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

Available July 10

12 Strong

Available July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

Available July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter's Killer

Available July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

Available July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

Available July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don't Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

Available July 16

Umma

Available July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

Available July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

Available July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

Available July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

Available July 22

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Available July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5

Available July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

Available July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

Available July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

Available July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

Available July 30

The Wretched