June is coming to an end and July is just around the corner, with more warm weather, fireworks, barbeque, Independence Day, and of course more titles coming to Netflix. July 1 brings us the highly anticipated second volume of Stranger Things 4, which consists of two episodes, the eighth episode running at 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the finale running at a whopping 2 hours and 20 minutes.Other major titles coming exclusively to Netflix in July include The Gray Man, Netflix's biggest and most expensive film to date, directed by Marvel Studios vets Joe and Anthony Russo and starring an all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. Other major films hitting Netflix in July include the Dakota Johnson-led adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion and the animated adventure film The Sea Beast directed by Big Hero 6 filmmaker Chris Williams. New series debuting in July include the Lana Condor dark comedy limited series Boo Bitch, the live-action Resident Evil series starring Ella Balinska and Lance Reddick, and the Neil Patrick Harris romantic comedy series Uncoupled. July will also bring titles such as Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Umma starring Sandra Oh, Mean Girls, Zero Dark Thirty, and 12 Strong. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Netflix in July.
Coming Soon
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
Masaba Masaba: Season 2
Available July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
Available July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
Available July 4
Leave No Trace
Available July 6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle from Another World
Available July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
Available July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
Available July 10
12 Strong
Available July 11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
Available July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter's Killer
Available July 13
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
Available July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
Available July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don't Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
Available July 16
Umma
Available July 18
Live is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
Too Old for Fairy Tales
Available July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak
Available July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4
Available July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
Available July 22
Blown Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Available July 25
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5
Available July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA
Available July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
Available July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
Available July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
Available July 30
The Wretched