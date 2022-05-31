With May coming to a close, that means June is on its way as we inch closer and closer to the first official day of the summer season. With the season of sun comes some unpredictable weather and there'll likely be days when you'll need to stay inside with something to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has some promising content in store for the month of June from comedy favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber, to Oscar-winning hits like Titanic, The Departed, Vice, The Hurt Locker, and The Fighter, and franchise favorites like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sing 2, and It (2017). Of course, June also brings a heap of new Netflix originals including several of their summer blockbusters like the Adam Sandler-led basketball dramedy Hustle, the Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller vehicle Spiderhead which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, and the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson buddy action-comedy The Man From Toronto. June also brings the return of some of your favorite Netflix shows, in particular, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season as the titular misfit team of heroes faces off against the Sparrow Academy and the sixth and final season of the smash-hit British import Peaky Blinders. New Netflix series dropping in June include the Melissa McCarthy-led biblical comedy God's Favorite Idiot, the queer-themed YA vampire romance First Kill, the slapstick comedy Man Vs. Bee starring English comic icon Rowan Atkinson, and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area the Korean adaptation of the mega-hit Spanish series.

Coming Soon

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Available June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

Available June 2

Borgen - Power & Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

Available June 3

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

Available June 5

Straight Up

Available June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Available June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman

Available June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Available June 9

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Available June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace

Vice

Available June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

Available June 13

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Available June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole: Season 3-4

Available June 15

Centauro

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The Wrath of God

Available June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Available June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2

Spiderhead

The War Next-door: Season 2

You Don't Know Me

Available June 18

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed: Season 4

Spriggan

Available June 19

Civil

It (2017)

Available June 20

Doom Of Love

Philomena

Available June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

Available June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist (2007)

One Piece: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

Available June 23

Best of the Fest

First Class

Queen

Rhythm + Flow France

Available June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Available June 25

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18

Available June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday

Available June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Available June 29

Beauty

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

Available June 30

Bastard! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2

