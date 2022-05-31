With May coming to a close, that means June is on its way as we inch closer and closer to the first official day of the summer season. With the season of sun comes some unpredictable weather and there'll likely be days when you'll need to stay inside with something to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has some promising content in store for the month of June from comedy favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber, to Oscar-winning hits like Titanic, The Departed, Vice, The Hurt Locker, and The Fighter, and franchise favorites like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sing 2, and It (2017). Of course, June also brings a heap of new Netflix originals including several of their summer blockbusters like the Adam Sandler-led basketball dramedy Hustle, the Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller vehicle Spiderhead which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, and the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson buddy action-comedy The Man From Toronto. June also brings the return of some of your favorite Netflix shows, in particular, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season as the titular misfit team of heroes faces off against the Sparrow Academy and the sixth and final season of the smash-hit British import Peaky Blinders. New Netflix series dropping in June include the Melissa McCarthy-led biblical comedy God's Favorite Idiot, the queer-themed YA vampire romance First Kill, the slapstick comedy Man Vs. Bee starring English comic icon Rowan Atkinson, and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area the Korean adaptation of the mega-hit Spanish series.
Coming Soon
Glamour Girls
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Available June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean's Holiday
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
Available June 2
Borgen - Power & Glory
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
Available June 3
As the Crow Flies
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Surviving Summer
Two Summers
Available June 5
Straight Up
Available June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
Available June 7
That's My Time with David Letterman
Available June 8
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Available June 9
Rhythm + Flow France
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Available June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
First Kill
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace
Vice
Available June 11
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory
Available June 13
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Available June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
Halftime
The Mole: Season 3-4
Available June 15
Centauro
Front Cover
God's Favorite Idiot
Heart Parade
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
The Wrath of God
Available June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Rhythm + Flow France
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Available June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
The War Next-door: Season 2
You Don't Know Me
Available June 18
Alchemy of Souls
Charmed: Season 4
Spriggan
Available June 19
Civil
It (2017)
Available June 20
Doom Of Love
Philomena
Available June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
Available June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Love & Gelato
The Mist (2007)
One Piece: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
Available June 23
Best of the Fest
First Class
Queen
Rhythm + Flow France
Available June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
Available June 25
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
Available June 27
Cafe Minamdang
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday
Available June 28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
Available June 29
Beauty
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Pirate Gold of Adak Island
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
Available June 30
Bastard! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2