Another month, a new crop of streaming goodies. Let's be honest: we know that you are waiting for the first half of the new season of Stranger Things. That won't premiere until the end of May, but luckily, Netflix has plenty of other great offerings to get you through the month. Some stand-outs include Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a documentary about the worst nuclear disaster to happen in the United States; The Pentaverate, a new comedy series starring Mike Myers; The Lincoln Lawyer, a TV series based on the novels by Michael Connelly; a new season of The Circle, with new episodes premiering weekly; a new season of the anthology program Love, Death & Robots; a new Boss Baby movie that picks up where the last theatrical film left off; and much more. Check out the complete list of offerings below.
Available May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
Available May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
Available May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Available May 4
40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4
El Marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3
Available May 5
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies
Available May 6
Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden
Available May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes
Available May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
Available May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King
Available May 12
Maverix
Savage Beauty
Available May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year
Available May 14
Borrego
Available May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
Available May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Seasons 2-3
Vampire in the Garden
Available May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2
Available May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
Available May 19
A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived
Available May 20
Ben is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks
Available May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Available May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love
Available May 25
Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
Available May 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Available May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
Available March 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
Available May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1