Would you prefer 'Cowboy Bebop' or cowboys in 'The Harder They Fall'? Why not stream both?

Goodness gracious, there is a lot of new content coming to Netflix this November!

If you're looking to stream something new and exciting on The Big Red N (feel free to use that nickname anywhere), November 2021 is jam-packed with exciting, anticipated Netflix originals. On the movie side, you've got star-studded neo-Western The Harder They Fall, race drama Passing with Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga from director Rebecca Hall, MMA drama Bruised from director/star Halle Berry, star-studded heist pic Red Notice, musical adaptation Tick, Tick… Boom! from star Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Christmas delights like A Boy Called Christmas, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, and A Castle for Christmas.

On the TV side, we've got the hotly anticipated live-action adaptation of classic anime Cowboy Bebop, new seasons of Netflix faves like Tiger King, Big Mouth, Narcos: Mexico, and F Is for Family, a damn roasting of the Jonas Brothers, and new South Korean thriller series Hellbound, which I would guess Netflix is crossing their fingers insofar as striking more Squid Game gold.

And for library titles, you've got classics like baseball drama Moneyball, uproarious family horror-comedy Addams Family Values, uproarious meta action-comedy 21 Jump Street, Francis Ford Coppola's buck-wild Dracula, and Dave Chappelle's Block Party, in case you want to remember that guy when he was actually doing good for this world.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Netflix this November 2021 below.

Available November 1

21 Jump Street

60 Days In (Season 6)

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

An Elf’s Story

Angry Birds (Season 4 Slingshot Stories)

Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party

Dracula (1992)

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)

First Knight

Gather

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

The Big Wedding

The Claus Family -- NETFLIX FILM

The Forgiven

The General’s Daughter

The Nightingale (2018)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Total Recall (2012)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Available November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones (Season 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 3

Lords of Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oga Bolaji

The Harder They Fall -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 4

Amina

Catching Killers (Season 1) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 5

A Cop Movie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth (Season 5) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Glória (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard -- NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar -- NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Club (Part 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults -- NETFLIX FILM

Yara -- NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 6

Arcane (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 7

Father Christmas Is Back -- NETFLIX MOVIE

Available November 9

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 10

Animal (Season 1) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied (Season 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Passing -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 11

7 Prisoners -- NETFLIX FILM

A Boy Called Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Never Lies / Amor Con Fianza (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 12

Red Notice -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 14

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Available November 15

America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor (Season 16)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

Available November 16

American Pie: Reunion

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest -- NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 17

Christmas Flow (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de fuego (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM

Supergirl (Season 6 – Remaining Episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Queen of Flow (Season 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King (Season 2) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

Dogs in Space (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lead Me Home -- NETFLIX FILM

Just Short of Perfect (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 19

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka -- NETFLIX FILM

Extinct -- NETFLIX FILM

Hellbound (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar

Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM

Procession -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mind, Explained (Season 2) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tick, Tick… Boom! -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 20

New World (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 22

Outlaws / La Leyes de la Frontera -- NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Available November 23

Jonas Brothers Family Roast -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available November 24

Bruised -- NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset (Season 4) -- NETFLIX SERIES

True Story (Limited Series) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 25

F is for Family (Season 5) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 26

A Castle for Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake -- NETFLIX FILM

Light The Night (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM

Available November 28

Elves (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City Specials including:

Classic Tales with a Twist

Snowy Stories

The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

The Summit of Gods

