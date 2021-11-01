Goodness gracious, there is a lot of new content coming to Netflix this November!
If you're looking to stream something new and exciting on The Big Red N (feel free to use that nickname anywhere), November 2021 is jam-packed with exciting, anticipated Netflix originals. On the movie side, you've got star-studded neo-Western The Harder They Fall, race drama Passing with Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga from director Rebecca Hall, MMA drama Bruised from director/star Halle Berry, star-studded heist pic Red Notice, musical adaptation Tick, Tick… Boom! from star Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Christmas delights like A Boy Called Christmas, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, and A Castle for Christmas.
On the TV side, we've got the hotly anticipated live-action adaptation of classic anime Cowboy Bebop, new seasons of Netflix faves like Tiger King, Big Mouth, Narcos: Mexico, and F Is for Family, a damn roasting of the Jonas Brothers, and new South Korean thriller series Hellbound, which I would guess Netflix is crossing their fingers insofar as striking more Squid Game gold.
And for library titles, you've got classics like baseball drama Moneyball, uproarious family horror-comedy Addams Family Values, uproarious meta action-comedy 21 Jump Street, Francis Ford Coppola's buck-wild Dracula, and Dave Chappelle's Block Party, in case you want to remember that guy when he was actually doing good for this world.
Check out the full list of what's coming to Netflix this November 2021 below.
Available November 1
21 Jump Street
60 Days In (Season 6)
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
An Elf’s Story
Angry Birds (Season 4 Slingshot Stories)
Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2)
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party
Dracula (1992)
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)
Gather
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
The Big Wedding
The Claus Family -- NETFLIX FILM
The Forgiven
The General’s Daughter
The Nightingale (2018)
Thir13en Ghosts (2001)
Total Recall (2012)
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
Available November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones (Season 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 3
Lords of Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oga Bolaji
The Harder They Fall -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 4
Amina
Catching Killers (Season 1) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available November 5
A Cop Movie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth (Season 5) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Glória (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard -- NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar -- NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Club (Part 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults -- NETFLIX FILM
Yara -- NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 6
Arcane (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 7
Father Christmas Is Back -- NETFLIX MOVIE
Available November 9
Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 10
Animal (Season 1) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied (Season 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Passing -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 11
7 Prisoners -- NETFLIX FILM
A Boy Called Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Never Lies / Amor Con Fianza (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 12
Red Notice -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 14
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Available November 15
America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor (Season 16)
Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)
Available November 16
American Pie: Reunion
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 17
Christmas Flow (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de fuego (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM
Supergirl (Season 6 – Remaining Episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Queen of Flow (Season 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King (Season 2) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet -- NETFLIX SPECIAL
Dogs in Space (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lead Me Home -- NETFLIX FILM
Just Short of Perfect (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 19
Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka -- NETFLIX FILM
Extinct -- NETFLIX FILM
Hellbound (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar
Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM
Procession -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mind, Explained (Season 2) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tick, Tick… Boom! -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 20
New World (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 22
Outlaws / La Leyes de la Frontera -- NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
Available November 23
Jonas Brothers Family Roast -- NETFLIX SPECIAL
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available November 24
Bruised -- NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset (Season 4) -- NETFLIX SERIES
True Story (Limited Series) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 25
F is for Family (Season 5) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 26
A Castle for Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake -- NETFLIX FILM
Light The Night (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats (2021) -- NETFLIX FILM
Available November 28
Elves (Season 1) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Available November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City Specials including:
- Classic Tales with a Twist
- Snowy Stories
- The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
The Summit of Gods
