With October nearly here, that means we are officially in spooky season and Netflix has plenty of titles coming this month, both scary and not so scary. Films such as Paul Feig's family blockbuster The School for Good and Evil starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, the medical thriller The Good Nurse starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the Mila Kunis led film Luckiest Girl Alive, Henry Selick's latest stop-motion feature Wendell & Wild starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and the retelling of All Quiet on the Western Front starring Daniel Brühl, are the major movie titles debuting on the service this month. New series such as From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, Mike Flanagan's latest horror series The Midnight Club, and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will all be bowing on the service this October. October will also bring the return of fan-favorite shows such as Big Mouth, Family Reunion, Barbarians, and Nailed It.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Netflix this October.
Coming Soon:
20th Century Girl
Inside Man
Available October 1:
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Available October 2:
Forever Queens
Available October 3:
Chip and Potato: Season 4
Jexi
Available October 4:
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester
Available October 5:
Bling Empire: Season 3
High Water
Jumping from High Places
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Nailed It!: Season 7
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
Togo
Available October 6:
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Available October 7:
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Derry Girls: Season 3
Doll House
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Luckiest Girl Alive
Man on Pause
The Midnight Club
The Mole
Oddballs
Old People
The Redeem Team
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
Available October 9:
Missing Link
Available October 10:
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
Spirit Rangers
Available October 11:
The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves
Available October 12:
Belascoarán, PI
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory
Available October 13:
The Watcher
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
Exception
The Playlist
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Available October 14:
Black Butterflies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched: Season 2
Take 1
Available October 15:
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Available October 16:
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Available October 17:
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant
Available October 18:
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Available October 19:
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind: Season 3
Notre-Dame
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger
Available October 21:
28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God's Tale
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
Available October 22:
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Available October 23:
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
Available October 24:
The Chalk Line
Available October 25:
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Available October 26:
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Love Is Blind: Season 3
Robbing Mussolini
Available October 27:
Cici
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer
Available October 28:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth: Season 6
Drink Masters
I AM A STALKER
If Only
My Encounter with Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild is the Wind
Available October 29:
Deadwind: Season 3