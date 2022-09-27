With October nearly here, that means we are officially in spooky season and Netflix has plenty of titles coming this month, both scary and not so scary. Films such as Paul Feig's family blockbuster The School for Good and Evil starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, the medical thriller The Good Nurse starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the Mila Kunis led film Luckiest Girl Alive, Henry Selick's latest stop-motion feature Wendell & Wild starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and the retelling of All Quiet on the Western Front starring Daniel Brühl, are the major movie titles debuting on the service this month. New series such as From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, Mike Flanagan's latest horror series The Midnight Club, and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will all be bowing on the service this October. October will also bring the return of fan-favorite shows such as Big Mouth, Family Reunion, Barbarians, and Nailed It.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Netflix this October.

Coming Soon:

20th Century Girl

Inside Man

Available October 1:

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Available October 2:

Forever Queens

Available October 3:

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Jexi

Available October 4:

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

Available October 5:

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

Available October 6:

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Available October 7:

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

Available October 9:

Missing Link

Available October 10:

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers

Available October 11:

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

Available October 12:

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

Available October 13:

The Watcher

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Available October 14:

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

Available October 15:

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Available October 16:

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Available October 17:

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

Available October 18:

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Available October 19:

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

Available October 21:

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God's Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Available October 22:

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Available October 23:

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Available October 24:

The Chalk Line

Available October 25:

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Available October 26:

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Robbing Mussolini

Available October 27:

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer

Available October 28:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I AM A STALKER

If Only

My Encounter with Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

Available October 29:

Deadwind: Season 3