From 'Cobra Kai' to 'Blonde' here's everything coming to Netflix this September.

The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Netflix this September.

Coming Soon:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10

Plan A Plan B

Who Likes My Follower?

Available September 1:

Fenced In

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Available September 2:

Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

Fakes

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You’re Nothing Special

Available September 3:

Little Women

Available September 5:

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

Available September 6:

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

Available September 7:

Chef's Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Available September 8:

Entrapped

Diorama

Available September 9:

Cobra Kai: Season 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2

No Limit

Narco-Saints

Available September 12:

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

Available September 13:

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark: Season 4

Available September 14:

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

Available September 15:

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Intervention: Season 21

Terim

Available September 16:

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Available September 19:

Go Dog Go: Season 3

Available September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Available September 21:

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Available September 22:

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma's World: Season 4

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

Available September 23:

A Jazzman's Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

Available September 24:

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

Available September 26:

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

Available September 27:

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

Available September 28:

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

Available September 29:

The Empress

Available September 30:

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava: Season 3

Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind