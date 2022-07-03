July is officially here and that means there's plenty of new titles that are available to stream on all of your favorite streaming services, including Paramount+. The month of July brings another new South Park special with South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, the high school comedy Honor Society starring Mare Of Easttown's Angourie Rice and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, and the documentary The Day the Music Died: American Pie entailing the story behind the cherished classic Don McLean song. July will also bring some of your favorite comfort movies including Clueless, Mystic Pizza, Clue, and the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more make their way to Paramount+ in July.
July 1
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Night At The Roxbury
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Unfinished Life
As Long As We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Bebe's Kids
Betrayed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bluejay
Body of Evidence
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Carrie
Changeland
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Chasing Molly
Clue
Clueless
Coffy
Come on In
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringer
Deep
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Eve's Bayou
Event Horizon
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gandhi
Ghost
Gino's Wife
Gladiator
Hot Dog
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Wild
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks is Dead
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Knight and Day
Leaving Las Vegas
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Major League
Mandela
Midnight In Paris
Mississippi Burning
Moments in Spacetime
Mystic Pizza
No Way to Live
Orphan
Party With Me
Pet Sematary
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Seabiscuit
Serpico
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Slash
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soapdish
Star Trek
Stay
Stuff
Swiped
The Arbors
The Back-up Plan
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cookout
The Duchess
The Four Feathers
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Last Samurai
The Machinist
The Mask of Zorro
The Mongolian Connection
The Outsider
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Throw Momma From The Train
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tucked
We Love You Sally Carmichael
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
July 5
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
July 6
Big Brother (Season 24)
The Challenge: USA (Season 1)
July 10
SkyMed
July 12
The Only
July 13
South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2
Freakish (Season 1)
July 14
Beavis and Butt-Head (Seasons 5 and 7)
July 17
Blood & Treasure
July 19
The Day The Music Died: American Pie
July 20
100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)
Behind the Music (Season 1)
Guidance (Seasons 1 - 3)
It’s Pony (Season 1)
Love Daily (Season 1)
Peppa Pig (Season 8)
July 22
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 2)
July 26
Never Seen Again Season 2
July 27
My Dead Ex (Season 1)
The Loud House (Season 5)
July 29
Honor Society
July 31
The Town that Dreaded Sundown