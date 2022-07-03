July brings more South Park to Paramount+ amongst a mountain of new titles.

July is officially here and that means there's plenty of new titles that are available to stream on all of your favorite streaming services, including Paramount+. The month of July brings another new South Park special with South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, the high school comedy Honor Society starring Mare Of Easttown's Angourie Rice and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, and the documentary The Day the Music Died: American Pie entailing the story behind the cherished classic Don McLean song. July will also bring some of your favorite comfort movies including Clueless, Mystic Pizza, Clue, and the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more make their way to Paramount+ in July.

July 1

16-Love

52 Pick-Up

A Feral World

A Night At The Roxbury

A Very Brady Sequel

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

All Roads to Pearla

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze

An Unfinished Life

As Long As We Both Shall Live

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken the Shadowman

Bebe's Kids

Betrayed

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bluejay

Body of Evidence

Broadway Danny Rose

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Carrie

Changeland

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web 2

Chasing Molly

Clue

Clueless

Coffy

Come on In

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts

Cruiser

Dark Blue

Dave Made a Maze

DC Noir

Dead Ringer

Deep

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

Eve's Bayou

Event Horizon

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Flesh and Bone

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky

Futureworld

Gandhi

Ghost

Gino's Wife

Gladiator

Hot Dog

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Wild

Iris Warriors

Jamie Marks is Dead

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Knight and Day

Leaving Las Vegas

Lincoln

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust for Love

Major League

Mandela

Midnight In Paris

Mississippi Burning

Moments in Spacetime

Mystic Pizza

No Way to Live

Orphan

Party With Me

Pet Sematary

Play the Game

Pretty Ugly People

Racing with the Moon

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Seabiscuit

Serpico

Shanghai Noon

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Slash

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Soapdish

Star Trek

Stay

Stuff

Swiped

The Arbors

The Back-up Plan

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cookout

The Duchess

The Four Feathers

The Honor Farm

The Hunted

The Italian Job

The Last Samurai

The Machinist

The Mask of Zorro

The Mongolian Connection

The Outsider

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Posthuman Project

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Throw Momma From The Train

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tucked

We Love You Sally Carmichael

We Take the Low Road

When Icarus Fell

July 5

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

July 6

Big Brother (Season 24)

The Challenge: USA (Season 1)

July 10

SkyMed

July 12

The Only

July 13

South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2

Freakish (Season 1)

July 14

Beavis and Butt-Head (Seasons 5 and 7)

July 17

Blood & Treasure

July 19

The Day The Music Died: American Pie

July 20

100 Days to Fall In Love (Season 1)

Behind the Music (Season 1)

Guidance (Seasons 1 - 3)

It’s Pony (Season 1)

Love Daily (Season 1)

Peppa Pig (Season 8)

July 22

Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 2)

July 26

Never Seen Again Season 2

July 27

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

The Loud House (Season 5)

July 29

Honor Society

July 31

The Town that Dreaded Sundown