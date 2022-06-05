Summer is heating up and Paramount+ has plenty of options to stream this June. From their latest South Park special titled South Park: The Streaming Wars to the new season of the hit series Evil, and Players, the video game-themed mockumentary series from the creators of the criminally underrated true-crime riff American Vandal. June also brings new exclusive movies to Paramount+ including the Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening dramedy Jerry & Marge Go Large and the long-awaited return of the most famous idiotic duo of the 90s in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Alongside legacy titles such as Hal Ashby's iconic dark comedy Harold and Maude, Paul Thomas Anderson's star-studded epic Magnolia, and Martin Scorsese's chaotic biographical black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street.
Check out the list of all the titles coming to Paramount+ in June below:
June 1:
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon’s Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher’s Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can’t Jump
Witness
Zoolander
June 8:
Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor
Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
June 12:
Evil Season 3 premiere
The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards
June 13:
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Wolf of Wall Street
June 14:
Detroit
June 15:
Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
Wild Tales From the Farm
June 16:
Players premiere
June 17:
Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere
Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
June 22:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
Tosh.0 (Season 12)
June 23:
Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe premiere
June 24:
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
June 28:
Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
June 30:
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Zoolander 2