Cartman, Butt-Head, and Bryan Cranston are making their way to Paramount+ this June.

Summer is heating up and Paramount+ has plenty of options to stream this June. From their latest South Park special titled South Park: The Streaming Wars to the new season of the hit series Evil, and Players, the video game-themed mockumentary series from the creators of the criminally underrated true-crime riff American Vandal. June also brings new exclusive movies to Paramount+ including the Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening dramedy Jerry & Marge Go Large and the long-awaited return of the most famous idiotic duo of the 90s in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Alongside legacy titles such as Hal Ashby's iconic dark comedy Harold and Maude, Paul Thomas Anderson's star-studded epic Magnolia, and Martin Scorsese's chaotic biographical black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street.

Check out the list of all the titles coming to Paramount+ in June below:

June 1:

South Park The Streaming WarsWildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday The 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon’s Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher’s Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can’t Jump

Witness

Zoolander

June 8:

Amazing Animal Friends

I Am Richard Pryor

Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)

June 12:

Evil Season 3 premiere

The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards

June 13:

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Wolf of Wall Street

June 14:

Detroit

June 15:

Impossible Repairs

Lego City Adventures (Season 2)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)

Wild Tales From the Farm

June 16:

Players premiere

June 17:

Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere

Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

June 22:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)

Tosh.0 (Season 12)

June 23:

Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe premiere

June 24:

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

June 28:

Hip Hop My House (Season 1)

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

June 30:

Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Zoolander 2