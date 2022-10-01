From 'Monster High' to Wes Craven's 'Scream,' Paramount+ has got plenty of titles this October to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Paramount+ has plenty of new titles coming this October to get into the spooky spirit of Halloween and accompany the long-awaited sweater weather. The Nickelodeon original movie Monster High: The Movie will be coming to the streaming service, which brings to life your favorite teenage monsters. Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) and Maika Monroe (It Follows) will star in the psychological thriller Significant Other which will surely bring you some October chills. Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, will return this month with a brand-new season after a six-year-hiatus. October will also bring new episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, The Equalizer, SEAL Team, and the hit animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. To celebrate October 3rd, aka Mean Girls Day, the 2004 hit teen comedy will also be coming to the service. Some of your favorite spooky titles such as the original four Scream movies, Jennifer's Body, Annihilation, Event Horizon, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Grudge will also be making their to Paramount+ this October.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Paramount+ this October.

Weekly:

Sundays: New episodes of SEAL Team

Tuesdays: New episodes of Inside the NFL

Wednesdays: New episodes of Ink Master

Thursdays: New Episodes of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

Available October 1:

October 1

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Bloodrunners

Burnt Offerings

Cursed

Domestic Disturbance

Event Horizon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob's Ladder

Jennifer's Body

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 1

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 2

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Scaris City of Frights

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Phantoms

Shutter Island

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Addams Family

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Unraveling

The Woman in Black

V for Vengeance

Available October 2:

East New York series premiere

The Equalizer Season 3 premiere

Available October 3:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy At the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen

Fire In The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Silverado

Social Animals (ii)

Something's Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What's Love Got to Do with It

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

You're in Charge

Available October 5:

Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)

Blue's Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 - 10)

The Real Love Boat series premiere

Available October 6:

Monster High The Movie premiere

Available October 7:

Significant Other premiere

Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere

Fire Country series premiere

S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere

Available October 9:

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere

Available October 10:

Noah

Available October 11:

Where the Scary Things Are

Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere

Available October 12:

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)

YO! MTV Maps premiere

Available October 17:

The Grudge

Available October 19:

Drunk History (Seasons 1 - 6)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Available October 20:

Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere

Available October 21:

Blacklight

Available October 26:

16 and Pregnant (Season 6)

Available October 27:

Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes

Available October 31:

Unhuman