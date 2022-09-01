With September comes the fall season and with the fall season comes plenty of new and returning content to television screens. Paramount+ is looking to have a great month with plenty of new titles including a new original film, new seasons of some of your favorite shows, and plenty of great films. September will bring Sanaa Lathan's directorial debut On The Come Up, based off the YA novel of the same name written by Angie Thomas, who also wrote the best-selling novel The Hate U Give. September will also bring new seasons of hit shows such as Seal Team, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, and CSI: Vegas. The final season of the popular spin-off The Good Fight will also be debuting on the service in September.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Paramount+ in September.
Weekly:
Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure
Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
This September: Inside the NFL premiere
Available September 1:
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We're No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
Available September 3:
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Available September 6:
Destination Paris
Available September 7:
Ink Master premiere
Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
Available September 8:
The Good Fight premiere
Available September 14:
Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
Available September 15:
Run & Gun
Available September 16:
My Dream Quinceañera premiere
CBS Fall Preview Show
Available September 17:
48 Hours (Season 35)
Available September 18:
Seal Team premiere
60 Minutes
Available September 19:
Heatwave
Bob ❤ Abishola
NCIS (Season 20)
NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)
The Neighborhood (Season 5)
Available September 20:
FBI (Season 5)
FBI: International (Season 2)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Available September 21:
Survivor (Season 43)
The Amazing Race (Season 34)
Available September 23:
Nick News
On the Come Up premiere
Available September 28:
Basketball Wives (Season 9)
Side Hustle (Season 1)
Available September 29:
CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 2)
So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
Available September 30:
New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
House of Gucci
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2