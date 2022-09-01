'The Good Fight' prepares takes its bow while 'Ghosts' readies for a second season this September on Paramount+.

With September comes the fall season and with the fall season comes plenty of new and returning content to television screens. Paramount+ is looking to have a great month with plenty of new titles including a new original film, new seasons of some of your favorite shows, and plenty of great films. September will bring Sanaa Lathan's directorial debut On The Come Up, based off the YA novel of the same name written by Angie Thomas, who also wrote the best-selling novel The Hate U Give. September will also bring new seasons of hit shows such as Seal Team, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, and CSI: Vegas. The final season of the popular spin-off The Good Fight will also be debuting on the service in September.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Paramount+ in September.

Weekly:

Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure

Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

This September: Inside the NFL premiere

Available September 1:

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We're No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

Available September 3:

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Available September 6:

Destination Paris

Available September 7:

Ink Master premiere

Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

Available September 8:

The Good Fight premiere

Available September 14:

Abby Hatcher (Season 3 - 4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

Available September 15:

Run & Gun

Available September 16:

My Dream Quinceañera premiere

CBS Fall Preview Show

Available September 17:

48 Hours (Season 35)

Available September 18:

Seal Team premiere

60 Minutes

Available September 19:

Heatwave

Bob ❤ Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5)

Available September 20:

FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Available September 21:

Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34)

Available September 23:

Nick News

On the Come Up premiere

Available September 28:

Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1)

Available September 29:

CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

Available September 30:

New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2