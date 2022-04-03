April will bring one of the year's most highly anticipated TV shows, The Offer, which purports to tell about the making of The Godfather epic. But Paramount+ has plenty of other goodies to offer while you wait for The Offer. The new reboot season of iCarly, for one. There are new episodes of Rugrats. Paramount+ will also air both the Grammy Awards and the CMT Awards. There are also a huge selection of library movies being added to the service, including the Warren Beatty gangster film Bugsy; Eddie Murphy's classic stand-up special Raw; Abigail Breslin's breakout role Little Miss Sunshine; a fully-restored director's cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture; and Quentin Tarantino's crime epic Pulp Fiction. Check out all the goodies below.
Available April 1
1 Mile to You
A River Runs Through It
A Rock 'N' Roll Heart
Across the Universe
Addams Family Values
Ali
Alien Addiction
Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
Almost in Love
Altered Minds
At The Jersey Shore
Autumn Wanderer
Beatbox
Before/During/After
Bitter Melon
Bloody Sunday
Bugsy
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte's Web
Chasing Comets
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Daffodils
Dead Again
Don't Read This on a Plane
Dying Laughing
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eleven Eleven
Felony
Fishing Without Nets
Florrie
Forrest Gump
Funny Face
Get Big
Ghost World
Giants Being Lonely
Hair
Heartbreakers
Her Name Was Jo
Hunky Dory
Hustle & Flow
I Hate the Man in My Basement
I Love You, Man
Implanted
In God I Trust
In Love with Alma Cogan
Ink and Steel
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
King Arthur
La Cage Aux Folles
Last Three Days
Little Miss Sunshine
Married to the Mob
Meet Bill
Miami
Middle Men
Natural Vice
Nesting Dolls
Nobodys Watching
Office Space
Only People
Panic Room
Ping Pong Summer
Promised
Pulp Fiction
Reign of Fire
Rook
Sacred Heart
Seaside
Sing Me a Song
Solace
Sunshine
Sweet River
Teen Witch
The Ballad of Billy McCrae
The Believers
The Bird Catcher
The Browsing Effect
The Conversation
The Dictator
The First Wives Club
The Florist
The Fly
The Haunting
The High Schooler's Guide to College Parties
The Hunter
The Legend of Zorro
The Long Goodbye
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Thin Red Line
The Young Victoria
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Wedding Palace
Words and Pictures
Jackass Seasons 1-4
Available April 3
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Available April 4
Carrie
Available April 5
Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director's Edition premiere
Available April 6
Crank Yankers Season 5
Siesta Key Season 3
Available April 8
iCarly Season 2 premiere
Available April 11
CMT Awards
Available April 13
PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
Available April 14
Cecilia premiere
Available April 15
Rugrats (10 new episodes)
Come Dance With Me Season 1
Available April 20
100 Days to Fall in Love Season1
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks Season 4
Available April 22
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
April 28
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Available April 28
The Offer premiere