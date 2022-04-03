The streamer makes The Offer you can't refuse

April will bring one of the year's most highly anticipated TV shows, The Offer, which purports to tell about the making of The Godfather epic. But Paramount+ has plenty of other goodies to offer while you wait for The Offer. The new reboot season of iCarly, for one. There are new episodes of Rugrats. Paramount+ will also air both the Grammy Awards and the CMT Awards. There are also a huge selection of library movies being added to the service, including the Warren Beatty gangster film Bugsy; Eddie Murphy's classic stand-up special Raw; Abigail Breslin's breakout role Little Miss Sunshine; a fully-restored director's cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture; and Quentin Tarantino's crime epic Pulp Fiction. Check out all the goodies below.

Available April 1

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock 'N' Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte's Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don't Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler's Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

Jackass Seasons 1-4

Available April 3

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Available April 4

Carrie

Available April 5

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director's Edition premiere

Available April 6

Crank Yankers Season 5

Siesta Key Season 3

Available April 8

iCarly Season 2 premiere

Available April 11

CMT Awards

Available April 13

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

Available April 14

Cecilia premiere

Available April 15

Rugrats (10 new episodes)

Come Dance With Me Season 1

Available April 20

100 Days to Fall in Love Season1

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks Season 4

Available April 22

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

April 28

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Available April 28

The Offer premiere

