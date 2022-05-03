The biggest project coming to Paramount+ in May is easily Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, another new addition to the Star Trek universe. The new series features Captain Pike and Science Officer Spock, reprising their roles from Star Trek: Discovery. Other notable additions to the streaming service include new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked; new series Joe Pickett; and library movies that include Tank Girl, Cabaret, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Check out the complete list of offerings below.

Available May 2

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mom

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine, & Ours

Available May 3

Never Seen Again premiere

Available May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere

Available May 11

Allied

T@gged: Seasons 1-3

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere

Available May 15

Joe Pickett premiere

Available May 16

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Available May 18

Zac & Mia: Seasons 1-2

Available May 20

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premiere

Available May 25

Santiago of the Seas: Season 1

