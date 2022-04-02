You will never guess when the Snoop Dogg show is premiering

While you are waiting for April showers to wrap up, tuck in for an enjoyable batch of new movies and original programming on Peacock. In addition to new episodes of most NBC, Telemundo, and Bravo shows coming to the streamer the day after they air on network, Peacock has a huge amount of sporting events, including being the only place you can watch WrestleMania 38.

Peacock originals this month include Killing It, from the minds behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine; Season 2 of Irish thriller Smother, new series So Dumb It's Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg; as well as new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show and Below Deck Down Under. Check out all the goodies below.

April 1

Along Came Polly, 2004*

Apollo 13, 1995*

Balls of Fury, 2007*

Basketball, 1998*

Beethoven, 1992*

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011

Bowfinger, 1999*

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

Burn After Reading, 2008*

The Change-Up, 2011*

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Couples Retreat, 2009*

Despicable Me, 2010*

Despicable Me 2, 2013*

The Dilemma, 2011*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Elizabeth, 1998*

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007*

The Family Man, 2000*

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Field of Dreams, 1989*

For Love of the Game, 1999*

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Gandhi, 1982*

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

The Good Shepard, 2006*

Hook, 1991*

Hotel Artemis, 2018*

The Hulk, 203*

It’s Complicated, 2009*

The Jerk, 1979*

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000*

Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Liar, Liar, 1997*

Life, 1999*

Mallrats, 1995*

Man of Fire, 2004

Man on the Moon, 1999*

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018*

Meet Joe Black, 1998*

Megamind, 2010

Mercury Rising, 1998*

Minority Report, 2002*

Mortal Engines, 2018*

Mystery Men, 1999*

Next Friday, 2000

No Escape, 2015*

The Nutty Professor, 1996*

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000*

Office Space, 1999

Paul, 2011*

Pretty Woman, 1990

Problem Child, 1990*

Problem Child 2, 1991*

The Proposal, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014*

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Spy Game, 2001*

Tower Heist, 2011*

The Truth About Charlie, 2002*

Undercover Brother, 2002*

Waterworld, 1995*

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012*

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2

Return to Beijing, Season 1

Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Hall of Fame 2022

April 2

WrestleMania 38 – Night One*

April 3

WrestleMania 38 – Night Two*

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2

April 7

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

April 8

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

April 12

Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15

April 14

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

The Big Break, Season 6

Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

April 20

So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

April 21

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)

April 22

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

April 28

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

April 29

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

