Just because March usually signifies the start of Spring doesn't mean you have to outside and be social. With Peacock's offering of TV shows and movies - both old and new - there are plenty of reasons to snuggle up on the couch and hibernate a little longer. From classic films like the Coen Brothers comedy The Big Lebowski to a selection of Alfred Hitchcock classics to the tiny terrors of the Leprechaun franchise to the original series Joe vs. Carole, there is something for everyone on Peacock this month.
March 1
17 Again, 2009*
The A-Team, 2010
All Is Lost, 2013*
American Graffiti, 1973*
American Pie, 1999*
American Pie 2, 2001*
American Reunion, 2012*
American Wedding, 2003*
Away We Go, 2009*
Backdraft, 1991*
Being John Malkovich, 1999*
The Big Lebowski, 1998*
The Birds, 1963*
Blue Streak, 1999
Bring It On Again, 2004*
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006*
Brokeback Mountain, 2005*
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cape Fear, 1991*
Casino, 1995*
Cats, 2019*
Concussion, 2015*
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Crank, 2006*
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*
The Darkest Hour, 2011*
Dazed and Confused, 1993*
Drive Angry 3D, 2011*
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004*
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012*
Fool’s Gold, 2008*
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991*
Hancock, 2008
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956*
Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954*
Hitchcock: Rope, 1948*
Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958*
Honey, 2003*
Honey 2, 2011*
Hot Fuzz, 2007*
Hours, 2013*
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*
Howard the Duck, 1986*
The Hurt Locker, 2009
In Bruges, 2008*
Knocked Up, 2007*
A League of their Own, 1992*
Leprechaun, 1993*
Leprechaun II, 1994*
Leprechaun III, 1995*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
Lucy, 2014*
Made of Honor, 2008
Mamma Mia!, 2008*
Marnie, 1964*
My Girl, 1991
Notting Hill, 1999*
Pompeii, 2014
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009*
The Producers, 2009*
Psycho, 1960*
The Punisher, 2004*
The Road to El Dorado, 2000*
Saboteur, 1942*
Scarface, 1983*
Scent of a Woman, 1992*
Seven, 1995*
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Silent Running, 1943
Sinister, 2012*
Step Brothers, 2008*
Taken, 2008
Taken 3, 2015
Traffic, 2001*
Trainwreck, 2015*
Transporter 3, 2008*
Twelve Monkeys, 1996*
Underworld, 2003*
Underworld Awakening, 2012*
Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016*
Unlocked, 2022*
Van Helsing, 2004*
The Waterboy, 1998
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Date, 2005*
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*
Zombieland, 2009*
March 3
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*
March 4
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
March 5
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
March 7
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 8
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021*
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
March 9
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 10
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*
March 11
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
March 12
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
March 14
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 15
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
My Son, 2021*
March 16
Big Daddy, 1999*
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)
March 18
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
March 21
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 22
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 24
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)
March 28
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
March 29
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 30
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 31
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
The Last Exorcism, 2010*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)
