From 'Joe vs. Carole' to 'The Big Lebowski,' check out what is new on Peacock this month.

Just because March usually signifies the start of Spring doesn't mean you have to outside and be social. With Peacock's offering of TV shows and movies - both old and new - there are plenty of reasons to snuggle up on the couch and hibernate a little longer. From classic films like the Coen Brothers comedy The Big Lebowski to a selection of Alfred Hitchcock classics to the tiny terrors of the Leprechaun franchise to the original series Joe vs. Carole, there is something for everyone on Peacock this month.

March 1

17 Again, 2009*

The A-Team, 2010

All Is Lost, 2013*

American Graffiti, 1973*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Reunion, 2012*

American Wedding, 2003*

Away We Go, 2009*

Image via Universal Pictures

Backdraft, 1991*

Being John Malkovich, 1999*

The Big Lebowski, 1998*

The Birds, 1963*

Blue Streak, 1999

Bring It On Again, 2004*

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005*

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cape Fear, 1991*

Casino, 1995*

Cats, 2019*

Concussion, 2015*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Crank, 2006*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013*

The Darkest Hour, 2011*

Dazed and Confused, 1993*

Drive Angry 3D, 2011*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004*

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012*

Fool’s Gold, 2008*

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991*

Hancock, 2008

Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956*

Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954*

Hitchcock: Rope, 1948*

Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958*

Honey, 2003*

Honey 2, 2011*

Hot Fuzz, 2007*

Hours, 2013*

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010*

Howard the Duck, 1986*

The Hurt Locker, 2009

In Bruges, 2008*

Knocked Up, 2007*

A League of their Own, 1992*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Lucy, 2014*

Made of Honor, 2008

Mamma Mia!, 2008*

Marnie, 1964*

My Girl, 1991

Image via Universal Pictures

Notting Hill, 1999*

Pompeii, 2014

Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009*

The Producers, 2009*

Psycho, 1960*

The Punisher, 2004*

The Road to El Dorado, 2000*

Saboteur, 1942*

Scarface, 1983*

Scent of a Woman, 1992*

Seven, 1995*

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Silent Running, 1943

Sinister, 2012*

Step Brothers, 2008*

Taken, 2008

Taken 3, 2015

Traffic, 2001*

Trainwreck, 2015*

Transporter 3, 2008*

Twelve Monkeys, 1996*

Underworld, 2003*

Underworld Awakening, 2012*

Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016*

Unlocked, 2022*

Van Helsing, 2004*

The Waterboy, 1998

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Date, 2005*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008*

Zombieland, 2009*

March 3

JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*

March 4

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

March 5

Image via NBC

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)

March 7

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 8

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021*

Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

March 9

The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 10

Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*

March 11

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

March 12

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)

March 14

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)

My Son, 2021*

March 16

Big Daddy, 1999*

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20

March 21

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 28

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Last Exorcism, 2010*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)

‘Joe vs. Carole’ Featurette Teases an Inside Look at the New Dramedy Series with Stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell The upcoming series will be exploring more of Baskin and Exotic’s past and how it shaped who they became.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email