May is shaping up to being a big month for Peacock. Firestarter, the latest adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, arrives on Peacock the same day it shows up in theaters. Now you don't have to leave the house to see Ryan Kiera Armstrong set stuff alight and Zac Efron try to calm her down. Also showing up on the streamer this month is Angelyne, the highly-anticipated mini-series about the Los Angeles mainstay who gained notoriety by buying billboards of herself. And Girls5eva returns for a second season, following a girl group who are trying to stage a comeback 20 years later.
Check out the complete selection on Peacock this month:
May 1
13 Going on 30, 2004*
About a Boy, 2002*
The American, 2010*
American Gangster, 2007
Armageddon, 1998
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008*
The Best Man, 1999*
The Blues Brothers, 1980*
Bride Wars, 2009
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cat’s Eye, 1985*
Con Air, 1997
Constantine, 2005
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Creepshow, 1982
Dark Waters, 2019*
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Disaster Movie, 2008*
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993
Dreamcatcher, 2003*
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982*
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*
Flipper, 1996*
Head Over Heels, 2001*
Housesitter, 1992*
Independence Day, 1996
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*
Jarhead, 2005*
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Just Wright, 2010
The Land Before Time, 1988*
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016*
Land of the Lost, 2009*
Last Knights, 2015*
Leatherheads, 2008*
Little Rascals, 1994*
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Madagascar, 2005*
Man on a Ledge, 2012*
Midway, 1976*
Milk, 2008*
The Namesake, 2006
Needful Things, 1993*
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001
Out of Sight, 1998*
Parenthood, 1989*
The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019*
Public Enemies, 2009
Ray, 2004*
Red Rock West, 1992*
Resident Evil, 2002
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017*
Rumble Fish, 1983*
The Rundown, 2003*
Schindler’s List, 1993*
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010*
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sicario, 2015
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003*
Slap Shot, 1977*
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977*
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980*
Snatch, 2000*
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999
Tombstone, 1993
The Transporter, 2002
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*
Woody Woodpecker, 2018*
Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1
May 2
Saw 2, 2005*
Saw 3, 2006*
Saw 4, 2007*
Saw 5, 2008*
Saw 6, 2009*
Saw 3D, 2010*
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 3
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 5
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8*
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2
Firestarter, 1984*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
They Live, 1988
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Village of the Damned, 1995
May 6
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 7
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Kentucky Derby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 8
WrestleMania Backlash*
May 9
American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)
May 10
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 11
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 12
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 13
Firestarter, 2022
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 14
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Eurovision Song Contest Finals*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 15
Billboard Music Awards 2022
May 16
Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1
May 17
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 18
Botched, Season 7
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
May 19
Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
May 20
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Magnolia Bloom, 2022
The Other Side, 2022
Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022
May 21
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)
The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
May 23
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 3 (Bravo)
May 24
Sins of the Amish, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
May 25
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
May 26
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
May 31
American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5
Original Daily Programming
Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Zerlina.: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET