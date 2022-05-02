May is shaping up to being a big month for Peacock. Firestarter, the latest adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, arrives on Peacock the same day it shows up in theaters. Now you don't have to leave the house to see Ryan Kiera Armstrong set stuff alight and Zac Efron try to calm her down. Also showing up on the streamer this month is Angelyne, the highly-anticipated mini-series about the Los Angeles mainstay who gained notoriety by buying billboards of herself. And Girls5eva returns for a second season, following a girl group who are trying to stage a comeback 20 years later.

Check out the complete selection on Peacock this month:

May 1

13 Going on 30, 2004*

About a Boy, 2002*

The American, 2010*

American Gangster, 2007

Armageddon, 1998

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008*

The Best Man, 1999*

The Blues Brothers, 1980*

Bride Wars, 2009

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cat’s Eye, 1985*

Con Air, 1997

Constantine, 2005

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Creepshow, 1982

Dark Waters, 2019*

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Disaster Movie, 2008*

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993

Dreamcatcher, 2003*

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982*

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*

Flipper, 1996*

Head Over Heels, 2001*

Housesitter, 1992*

Independence Day, 1996

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*

Jarhead, 2005*

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

Just Wright, 2010

The Land Before Time, 1988*

Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016*

Land of the Lost, 2009*

Last Knights, 2015*

Leatherheads, 2008*

Little Rascals, 1994*

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Madagascar, 2005*

Man on a Ledge, 2012*

Midway, 1976*

Milk, 2008*

The Namesake, 2006

Needful Things, 1993*

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001

Out of Sight, 1998*

Parenthood, 1989*

The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019*

Public Enemies, 2009

Ray, 2004*

Red Rock West, 1992*

Resident Evil, 2002

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017*

Rumble Fish, 1983*

The Rundown, 2003*

Schindler’s List, 1993*

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010*

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sicario, 2015

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003*

Slap Shot, 1977*

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977*

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980*

Snatch, 2000*

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999

Tombstone, 1993

The Transporter, 2002

Image via Summit Entertainment

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*

Woody Woodpecker, 2018*

Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1

May 2

Saw 2, 2005*

Saw 3, 2006*

Saw 4, 2007*

Saw 5, 2008*

Saw 6, 2009*

Saw 3D, 2010*

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 3

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 4

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 5

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2

Image via Universal Pictures

Firestarter, 1984*

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

They Live, 1988

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Village of the Damned, 1995

May 6

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 7

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Kentucky Derby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 8

WrestleMania Backlash*

May 9

American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship Special (NBC)

May 10

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 11

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 12

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2*

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 13

Image via Universal Pictures

Firestarter, 2022

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 14

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Finals*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 15

Billboard Music Awards 2022

May 16

Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)

The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1

May 17

Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 18

Botched, Season 7

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

May 19

Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Image via NBCUniversal

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 20

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Magnolia Bloom, 2022

The Other Side, 2022

Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022

May 21

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)

The Wall, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

May 22

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

May 23

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 3 (Bravo)

May 24

Sins of the Amish, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

May 25

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

May 26

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

May 31

American Ninja Warrior All Star Spectacular Special (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Señora Acero, Seasons 1-5

Original Daily Programming

Brother From Another: Weekdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

The Mehdi Hasan Show: Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Zerlina.: Weekdays 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

The Best Movies on Peacock Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (54 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe