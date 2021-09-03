With so many streaming services out there, it can be hard to keep track of what’s streaming where. A good way to find new movies and shows to watch is to check out what’s newly added to that streaming service throughout the month, which is where this guide of everything new to Peacock comes in handy. September brings the debut of the Peacock original series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, based on the Robert Langdon books and starring Ashley Zuckerman in the lead role. That show debuts on September 16th, but before then we get the Season 4 premiere of the hilarious comedy series A.P. Bio.
Peacock will also be streaming the new thriller feature film My Son, starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, for free on September 15th. And as for library titles, the additions this month range from Along Came Polly to Beetlejuice to The Croods, while you can also watch The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons to prepare for The Lost Symbol. There's also a wealth of classic Universal monster movies available to stream.
TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN SEPTEMBER
* = is exclusive to Peacock
September 1
About a Boy, 2002*
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Assassin, 2013
American Heist, 2015*
American Pie, 1999*
American Pie 2, 2001*
American Wedding, 2003*
An American Werewolf in London, 1981*
Angels & Demons, 2009*
Any Given Sunday, 1999*
Baby Mama, 2008*
Beetlejuice, 1988*
The Best Man, 1999
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blade, 1998*
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Child’s Play, 1988*
Conan the Barbarian, 2011*
Coneheads, 1993
The Croods, 2013*
Criminal, 2016*
The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
The Deer Hunter, 1978*
Don Verdean, 2015*
Draft Day, 2014
Dragonheart, 1996*
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Express, 2008*
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*
The Fourth Kind, 2009*
Friday Night Lights, 2004*
Get Him to the Greek, 2010*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
Gods of Egypt, 2016*
The Help, 2011
Hotel Rwanda, 2004
The Interview, 2014
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Knocked Up, 2007*
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Let Me In, 2010*
MacGruber, 2010*
Mallrats, 1995
Marauders, 2016
The Mask of Zoro, 1998
The Mustang, 2019*
Notting Hill, 1999
One True Thing, 1998*
Ouija, 2014
Out of Africa, 1985*
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989*
Phantasm II, 1988
The Social Network, 2006
Soul Food, 1997
Soul Plane, 2004
Tombstone, 1993
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
United 93, 2006
Wedding Crashers, 2005*
World Trade Center, 2006
The World’s End, 2013
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
September 2
A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
TrollsTopia, Season 4
September 3
Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
September 6
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
September 7
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
Snapped, Season 28
September 8
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
September 9
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
September 10
Focus, 2015*
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
September 12
Turbo, 2013*
September 13
Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
September 15
American Dreamers, 2016
Boys of Summer, 2010
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Healer, 2018
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came From Outerspace, 1953
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Men in Black, 1997*
Men in Black II, 2002*
My Son, 2021*
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Werewolf in London, 1935
September 16
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
September 20
Superstars, Episodes 1-8
September 21
Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)
The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)
Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
September 22
New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)
September 23
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)
September 24
Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)
Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)
September 25
Despicable Me, 2010*
1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)
September 26
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
September 29
La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)
September 30
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*
KEEP READING: Here's Everything New on Netflix in September 2021
The original creators of the 2D-animated series are involved in these new feature films.