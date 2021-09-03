Peacock is the exclusive home of the new series 'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol'.

With so many streaming services out there, it can be hard to keep track of what’s streaming where. A good way to find new movies and shows to watch is to check out what’s newly added to that streaming service throughout the month, which is where this guide of everything new to Peacock comes in handy. September brings the debut of the Peacock original series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, based on the Robert Langdon books and starring Ashley Zuckerman in the lead role. That show debuts on September 16th, but before then we get the Season 4 premiere of the hilarious comedy series A.P. Bio.

Peacock will also be streaming the new thriller feature film My Son, starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, for free on September 15th. And as for library titles, the additions this month range from Along Came Polly to Beetlejuice to The Croods, while you can also watch The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons to prepare for The Lost Symbol. There's also a wealth of classic Universal monster movies available to stream.

TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN SEPTEMBER

* = is exclusive to Peacock

September 1

About a Boy, 2002*

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Assassin, 2013

American Heist, 2015*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

An American Werewolf in London, 1981*

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Any Given Sunday, 1999*

Baby Mama, 2008*

Beetlejuice, 1988*

The Best Man, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blade, 1998*

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Child’s Play, 1988*

Conan the Barbarian, 2011*

Coneheads, 1993

The Croods, 2013*

Criminal, 2016*

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Deer Hunter, 1978*

Don Verdean, 2015*

Draft Day, 2014

Dragonheart, 1996*

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Express, 2008*

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008*

The Fourth Kind, 2009*

Friday Night Lights, 2004*

Get Him to the Greek, 2010*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011

Gods of Egypt, 2016*

The Help, 2011

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

The Interview, 2014

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Knocked Up, 2007*

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009*

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Let Me In, 2010*

MacGruber, 2010*

Mallrats, 1995

Marauders, 2016

The Mask of Zoro, 1998

The Mustang, 2019*

Notting Hill, 1999

One True Thing, 1998*

Ouija, 2014

Out of Africa, 1985*

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989*

Phantasm II, 1988

The Social Network, 2006

Soul Food, 1997

Soul Plane, 2004

Tombstone, 1993

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

United 93, 2006

Wedding Crashers, 2005*

World Trade Center, 2006

The World’s End, 2013

The A-Team, Seasons 1-4

September 2

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*

TrollsTopia, Season 4

September 3

Buried in the Backyard, Season 3

September 6

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)

September 7

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12

Snapped, Season 28

September 8

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

September 9

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

September 10

Focus, 2015*

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

September 12

Turbo, 2013*

September 13

Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)

September 15

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997*

Men in Black II, 2002*

My Son, 2021*

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Werewolf in London, 1935

September 16

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

September 20

Superstars, Episodes 1-8

September 21

Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)

Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2

September 22

New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)

September 23

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) * Peacock Original

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)

September 24

Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)

Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)

September 25

Despicable Me, 2010*

1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)

September 26

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena

September 29

La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)

September 30

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*

