February generally brings with it romance and Black voices. On Prime Video, it brings this, plus some new TV and movies: the premiere of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, based on the popular Jack Reacher books; the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a marvelous Season 4, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein; and the new romcom I Want You Back starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

On the library side of things, there is a wide variety of films coming your way, including the ultimate maybe-Christmas, maybe-not (but always good) Die Hard; David Cronenberg's classic The Fly, starring Jeff Goldblum; the eternally adorable indie flick Little Miss Sunshine starring a young Abigail Breslin in her breakout role; Oliver Stone's Vietnam war epic Platoon; Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-winning biopic Lincoln starring Daniel Day-Lewis; Sergio Leone's classic Western The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, starring Clint Eastwood, and the comedy spoof Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood​​​​​​​, starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans

We've gathered together a list of all the new offerings on Prime Video in February. Whether you are looking to catch up with recent movies like Borat, catch up with classic comedy duo Key & Peele, or want to lose yourself to a bunch of Kardashian-related reality programming, take a look at what Prime Video has to offer.

February 1

Image via Amazon Studios

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Revenge Body with Khloe

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

February 2

Freakonomics (2010)

February 4

Image via Amazon

Book of Love (2022)

Reacher Season 1(2022)

Phat Tuesday Season 1 (2022)

February 11

I Want You Back (2022)

HOMESTAY (2022)

Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer (2021)

February 18

Lov3 (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (2022)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019)

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)

February 25

The Protege (2021)

'I Want You Back': Charlie Day & Jenny Slate on First Roles, 'El Tonto', and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' What advice did Guillermo del Toro give to Day? And what was it like working with Michelle Yeoh for Slate?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email