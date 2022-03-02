The selection of new content available on Prime Video in March 2022 is surprisingly small, but no less mighty. From Blaxploitation classics like Coffy and Scream, Blacula, Scream, to silly comedies like Spaceballs and Weekend at Bernie's, to Prime Video originals like Lucy and Desi, a documentary about the famed comedy couple, there is still plenty of goodies on the streaming network to enjoy. Here is the complete list of what is new on Prime Video this March 2022.
Available March 1
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie's (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)
Available March 4
Lucy and Desi (2022)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
Upload (2022): Season 1
Available March 10
Harina (2022)
Available March 11
Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4
Available March 18
Master (2022)
Available March 25
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1
Vampires, clones, time travel, and more. Here are the best sci-fi/fantasy streaming on Amazon Prime right now.