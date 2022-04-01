April is a big month for Shudder, almost as big as Halloween. The horror streamer celebrates "Halfway to Halloween," which is exactly what is sounds like: the halfway point to the horror lover's holiday. In honor of the celebration, every Friday in April, from 3pm-4pm ET, fans are invited to dial a special phone number and speak live with Samuel Zimmerman, Shudder's VP of Programming, for customized viewing recommendations. The phone number will change every week and be announced on Shudder's social media platforms.
In addition to the Halfway to Halloween Hotline, Shudder has some great movies that are joining their lineup. Some to watch out for include: The Devils, Ken Russell's 1971 religious epic that was banned for years and even now, is difficult to find; the original 1992 Candyman; Tobe Hooper's underrated The Funhouse (a personal favorite of mine); and the first three Puppet Master films.
April also brings us new episodes of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs, Cursed Films, and the first three seasons of the horror-drag favorite, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Check out the list below for a full look at what goodies April has in store for horror fans.
Available April 1
Candyman (1992)
The Evil Dead
Evil Dead II
The Fog
Near Dark
The Serpent and the Rainbow
Session 9
The Funhouse
The Devils
Trick 'r Treat
Available April 4
Ritual
Summer of 84
Available April 7
Cursed Films II (New episodes every Thursday)
See For Me
Available April 11
Rocktober Blood
Puppet Master
Puppet Master 2
Puppet Master 3
Available April 12
Subspecies
The Pit and te Pendulum
Intruder
Available April 15
The Cellar
Available April 18
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Seasons 1-3
Available April 21
Virus 32
Available April 25
Etheria Season 5
Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)
Available April 29
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Season 4 (New episodes every Friday)