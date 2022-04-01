April is a big month for Shudder, almost as big as Halloween. The horror streamer celebrates "Halfway to Halloween," which is exactly what is sounds like: the halfway point to the horror lover's holiday. In honor of the celebration, every Friday in April, from 3pm-4pm ET, fans are invited to dial a special phone number and speak live with Samuel Zimmerman, Shudder's VP of Programming, for customized viewing recommendations. The phone number will change every week and be announced on Shudder's social media platforms.

In addition to the Halfway to Halloween Hotline, Shudder has some great movies that are joining their lineup. Some to watch out for include: The Devils, Ken Russell's 1971 religious epic that was banned for years and even now, is difficult to find; the original 1992 Candyman; Tobe Hooper's underrated The Funhouse (a personal favorite of mine); and the first three Puppet Master films.

April also brings us new episodes of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs, Cursed Films, and the first three seasons of the horror-drag favorite, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Check out the list below for a full look at what goodies April has in store for horror fans.

Available April 1

Candyman (1992)

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

The Fog

Near Dark

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Session 9

The Funhouse

The Devils

Trick 'r Treat

Available April 4

Ritual

Summer of 84

Available April 7

Cursed Films II (New episodes every Thursday)

See For Me

Available April 11

Rocktober Blood

Puppet Master

Puppet Master 2

Puppet Master 3

Available April 12

Subspecies

The Pit and te Pendulum

Intruder

Available April 15

The Cellar

Available April 18

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Seasons 1-3

Available April 21

Virus 32

Available April 25

Etheria Season 5

Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)

Available April 29

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Season 4 (New episodes every Friday)

