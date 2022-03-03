It's always time to get creepy on Shudder, and March is no exception. This month, the streamer has plenty of chills to carry you into Spring. Their library acquisitions include The Town That Dreaded Sundown, a slasher based on the real 1946 Texarkana Moonlight Murders; the Darkman trilogy; and Birth of the Living Dead, a documentary about George Romero's zombie classic Night of the Living Dead.
On the originals and exclusive acquisitions side, you've got the horror-comedy The Seed, about social media influencers whose stunt to record a meteor shower is interrupted by alien visitors; ultra-violent fantasy epic The Spine of Night, starring the voices of Lucy Lawless and Patton Oswalt; and The Bunker Game, in which a group of LARPers are trapped together - and begin dying in strange, paranormal ways.
Finally, Shudder also premieres a collection New French Extremity horrors. Not for the faint of heart, these films include Martyrs, Frontier(s), High Tension, and Livid, which is now streaming in the United States for the first time.
Check out all the scary, bloody, intense offerings on Shudder this month:
Available March 1
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Inside
Livid
Frontiers
Martyrs
Irreversible
High Tension
Darkman
Darkman II: The Return of the Durant
Darkman III: Die Darkman Die
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Trouble Every Day
Bastards
Evolution
Available March 3
The Scary of Sixty-First (Shudder Original)
Available March 7
The Nightmare
Memory: The Origins of Alien
Darling
Corporate Animals
Available March 10
The Seed (Shudder Original)
Available March 14
Triangle
Dario Argento's Trauma
Home With a View Of a Monster
Hounds of Love
Tragedy Girls
March 17
The Bunker Game (Shudder Original)
Available March 21
Siege
Birth of the Living Dead
Await Further Instructions
Available March 24
The Spine of Night (Shudder Original)
Available March 25
Extra Ordinary
Available March 28
Blood Conscious
Minor Premise
Eaten Alive
Available March 29
Etheria S4
Available March 31
Night's End (Shudder Original)
