It's always time to get creepy on Shudder, and March is no exception. This month, the streamer has plenty of chills to carry you into Spring. Their library acquisitions include The Town That Dreaded Sundown, a slasher based on the real 1946 Texarkana Moonlight Murders; the Darkman trilogy; and Birth of the Living Dead, a documentary about George Romero's zombie classic Night of the Living Dead.

On the originals and exclusive acquisitions side, you've got the horror-comedy The Seed, about social media influencers whose stunt to record a meteor shower is interrupted by alien visitors; ultra-violent fantasy epic The Spine of Night, starring the voices of Lucy Lawless and Patton Oswalt; and The Bunker Game, in which a group of LARPers are trapped together - and begin dying in strange, paranormal ways.

Finally, Shudder also premieres a collection New French Extremity horrors. Not for the faint of heart, these films include Martyrs, Frontier(s), High Tension, and Livid, which is now streaming in the United States for the first time.

Check out all the scary, bloody, intense offerings on Shudder this month:

Available March 1

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

Inside

Livid

Frontiers

Martyrs

Irreversible

High Tension

Darkman

Darkman II: The Return of the Durant

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Trouble Every Day

Bastards

Evolution

Available March 3

The Scary of Sixty-First (Shudder Original)

Available March 7

The Nightmare

Memory: The Origins of Alien

Darling

Corporate Animals

Available March 10

The Seed (Shudder Original)

Available March 14

Triangle

Dario Argento's Trauma

Home With a View Of a Monster

Hounds of Love

Tragedy Girls

March 17

The Bunker Game (Shudder Original)

Available March 21

Siege

Birth of the Living Dead

Await Further Instructions

Available March 24

The Spine of Night (Shudder Original)

Available March 25

Extra Ordinary

Available March 28

Blood Conscious

Minor Premise

Eaten Alive

Available March 29

Etheria S4

Available March 31

Night's End (Shudder Original)

