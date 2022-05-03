We are more than halfway to Halloween, but there is always room for horror movies in your life. This month, Shudder has a slate of new, original films, including The Found Footage Phenomenon, a documentary about the favorite subgenre; The Twin, about a family who loses a twin and then have to deal with malicious forces in the aftermath; The Sadness sees the city of Taipei suddenly erupt into an orgy of blood, gore, and excess; and A Banquet, about a teenage girl whose newfound enlightenment causes problems on a whole different level. May will also see new episodes of Cursed Films and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

On the library titles front, Shudder has obtained The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III; the modern classic The Babadook, about a single mother dealing with her and her son's grief - and a demonic entity; the hard-to-find Popcorn, about a slasher attacking an all night horror movie marathon; Broadcast Signal Intrusion, about a video archivist who becomes obsessed with a dangerous pirate feed; Season 3 of Eli Roth's History of Horror; and the body horror of Tetsuo The Iron Man and The Body Horror.

Check out the full list of horrors coming to Shudder in May!

Available May 1

Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 3

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Goodnight Mommy

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Available May 2

The Babadook

The Midnight Swim

Available May 6

The Twin

Available May 9

Popcorn

The Stylist

A Ghost Waits

Available May 12

The Sadness

Available May 16

Brain Damage

Available May 19

The Found Footage Phenomenon

Available May 23

Tetsuo The Iron Man

Tetsuo The Body Hammer

Available May 24

The Prowler

Available May 26

A Banquet

Available May 30

The Unseen

Demon Wind

Available May 31

Kolobos

The Best Movies on Shudder Right Now

