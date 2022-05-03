We are more than halfway to Halloween, but there is always room for horror movies in your life. This month, Shudder has a slate of new, original films, including The Found Footage Phenomenon, a documentary about the favorite subgenre; The Twin, about a family who loses a twin and then have to deal with malicious forces in the aftermath; The Sadness sees the city of Taipei suddenly erupt into an orgy of blood, gore, and excess; and A Banquet, about a teenage girl whose newfound enlightenment causes problems on a whole different level. May will also see new episodes of Cursed Films and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.
On the library titles front, Shudder has obtained The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III; the modern classic The Babadook, about a single mother dealing with her and her son's grief - and a demonic entity; the hard-to-find Popcorn, about a slasher attacking an all night horror movie marathon; Broadcast Signal Intrusion, about a video archivist who becomes obsessed with a dangerous pirate feed; Season 3 of Eli Roth's History of Horror; and the body horror of Tetsuo The Iron Man and The Body Horror.
Check out the full list of horrors coming to Shudder in May!
Available May 1
Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 3
Broadcast Signal Intrusion
Goodnight Mommy
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
Available May 2
The Babadook
The Midnight Swim
Available May 6
The Twin
Available May 9
Popcorn
The Stylist
A Ghost Waits
Available May 12
The Sadness
Available May 16
Brain Damage
Available May 19
The Found Footage Phenomenon
Available May 23
Tetsuo The Iron Man
Tetsuo The Body Hammer
Available May 24
The Prowler
Available May 26
A Banquet
Available May 30
The Unseen
Demon Wind
Available May 31
Kolobos