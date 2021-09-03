From classics like 'Poltergeist' to a new season of 'Creepshow.'

Who says spooky times have to start in October? If you're looking to fire up Shudder and watch some terrifying new horror movies and TV shows this September, we've got you covered. From bonafide classics to modern deconstructions, with a new season of anthology storytelling in between, Shudder's new to September 2021 lineup has something to offer everyone.

For those brushing up on their classics, Shudder is bringing masterpieces and cult classics like Brian de Palma's Carrie, Philip Kaufman's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Robert Wise's The Haunting, Tobe Hooper's Poltergeist, Abel Ferrara's Ms .45, and Don Coscarelli's Phantasm (in fact, the entire Phantasm film saga, except for the second title, is coming to Shudder this month). And if you want contemporary deconstructions of classic horror, check out Ti West's The House of the Devil or the two Grave Encounters films.

Shudder is also presenting several original movies, including the darkly comedic Airbnb-horror film Superhost, the classically gothic Martyrs Lane, and beloved horror screenwriter Simon Barrett's directorial debut Séance. And if you like your Shudder originals more bite-sized, Season 3 of the anthology series revival of Creepshow is coming to the service to hit you with more self-contained stories of fright and delight.

Finally, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Shudder is presenting a collection of horror films from across the Latinx diaspora, including acclaimed, visceral works like Jayro Bustamante's La Llorona (Guatemala), Demián Rugna's Terrified (Argentina), and Issa López's Tigers Are Not Afraid (Mexico). This is an inclusive, well-curated entry point into a pocket of horror cinema more than worth regarding.

Check out all the new horror movies and shows on Shudder in September below.

New on Shudder September 1st

Carrie, 1976

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978

Lifeforce, 1985

The Haunting, 1963

Poltergeist, 1982

New on Shudder September 2nd

Superhost, 2021 (Shudder Original)

New on Shudder September 6th

Grave Encounters, 2011

Grave Encounters 2, 2012

Resolution, 2012

New on Shudder September 7th

They Look Like People, 2015

Jugface, 2013

Dark Waters, 1994

New on Shudder September 9th

Martyrs Lane, 2021 (Shudder Original)

New on Shudder September 13

Ms. 45, 1981

#LIKE, 2021

New on Shudder September 14th

Woe, 2021

The Columnist, 2021

Kriya, 2020

The House of the Devil, 2009

New on Shudder September 20th

Hammer House of Horror, 1980

The Devil’s Rain, 1975

Extraordinary Tales, 2015

New on Shudder September 21st

13 Cameras, 2016

Stitches, 2012

New on Shudder September 23rd

Creepshow: Season 3

New on Shudder September 27th

Phantasm, 1979

Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, 1994

Phantasm IV: Oblivion, 1998

Phantasm Ravager, 2016

New on Shudder September 29th

Séance, 2021 (Shudder Original)

Hispanic Heritage Month Titles

Belzebuth (Mexico), 2017

Deadtectives (US/Mexico), 2018

The Funeral Home (Argentina), 2020

Good Manners (Brazil), 2017

La Llorona (Guatemala), 2019

Luz: The Flower of Evil (Colombia), 2019

Luciferina (Argentina), 2018

The Nightshifter (Brazil), 2018

Perfect (United States), 2018

Terrified (Argentina), 2017

Tigers Are Not Afraid (Mexico), 2017

The Untamed (Mexico), 2016

