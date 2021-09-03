Who says spooky times have to start in October? If you're looking to fire up Shudder and watch some terrifying new horror movies and TV shows this September, we've got you covered. From bonafide classics to modern deconstructions, with a new season of anthology storytelling in between, Shudder's new to September 2021 lineup has something to offer everyone.
For those brushing up on their classics, Shudder is bringing masterpieces and cult classics like Brian de Palma's Carrie, Philip Kaufman's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Robert Wise's The Haunting, Tobe Hooper's Poltergeist, Abel Ferrara's Ms .45, and Don Coscarelli's Phantasm (in fact, the entire Phantasm film saga, except for the second title, is coming to Shudder this month). And if you want contemporary deconstructions of classic horror, check out Ti West's The House of the Devil or the two Grave Encounters films.
Shudder is also presenting several original movies, including the darkly comedic Airbnb-horror film Superhost, the classically gothic Martyrs Lane, and beloved horror screenwriter Simon Barrett's directorial debut Séance. And if you like your Shudder originals more bite-sized, Season 3 of the anthology series revival of Creepshow is coming to the service to hit you with more self-contained stories of fright and delight.
Finally, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Shudder is presenting a collection of horror films from across the Latinx diaspora, including acclaimed, visceral works like Jayro Bustamante's La Llorona (Guatemala), Demián Rugna's Terrified (Argentina), and Issa López's Tigers Are Not Afraid (Mexico). This is an inclusive, well-curated entry point into a pocket of horror cinema more than worth regarding.
Check out all the new horror movies and shows on Shudder in September below.
New on Shudder September 1st
Carrie, 1976
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978
Lifeforce, 1985
The Haunting, 1963
Poltergeist, 1982
New on Shudder September 2nd
Superhost, 2021 (Shudder Original)
New on Shudder September 6th
Grave Encounters, 2011
Grave Encounters 2, 2012
Resolution, 2012
New on Shudder September 7th
They Look Like People, 2015
Jugface, 2013
Dark Waters, 1994
New on Shudder September 9th
Martyrs Lane, 2021 (Shudder Original)
New on Shudder September 13
Ms. 45, 1981
#LIKE, 2021
New on Shudder September 14th
Woe, 2021
The Columnist, 2021
Kriya, 2020
The House of the Devil, 2009
New on Shudder September 20th
Hammer House of Horror, 1980
The Devil’s Rain, 1975
Extraordinary Tales, 2015
New on Shudder September 21st
13 Cameras, 2016
Stitches, 2012
New on Shudder September 23rd
Creepshow: Season 3
New on Shudder September 27th
Phantasm, 1979
Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, 1994
Phantasm IV: Oblivion, 1998
Phantasm Ravager, 2016
New on Shudder September 29th
Séance, 2021 (Shudder Original)
Hispanic Heritage Month Titles
Belzebuth (Mexico), 2017
Deadtectives (US/Mexico), 2018
The Funeral Home (Argentina), 2020
Good Manners (Brazil), 2017
La Llorona (Guatemala), 2019
Luz: The Flower of Evil (Colombia), 2019
Luciferina (Argentina), 2018
The Nightshifter (Brazil), 2018
Perfect (United States), 2018
Terrified (Argentina), 2017
Tigers Are Not Afraid (Mexico), 2017
The Untamed (Mexico), 2016
