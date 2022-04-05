From Outlander to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there is something for everyone this month

Starz has a big lineup for April. In addition to new episodes of their original series Shining Vale, Outlander, and Power Book IV: Force, as well as the premiere of their new show, Gaslit, they have a vast collection of library movies. If you are looking for science fiction, check out The Chronicles of Riddick or Pitch Black. For western, try The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly or The War Wagon. For comedy, try Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over or Team America: World Police. Are superheroes your thing? Try Ghost Rider or Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Check out below for the complete list of offerings this month.

Available April 1

Image via Amblin Entertainment

A.I. Artificial Intelligence 2001

Arctic Tale 2007

The Art of War II: Betrayal 2008

Baby Mama's Club 2010

Black Sheep 1996

Bullet For A Badman 1964

Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over 1982

The Chronicles Of Riddick 2004

Clockers 1995

Concussion 2015

Coroner Creek 1948

Cowboys & Aliens 2011

Crooklyn 1994

Dallas Buyers Club 2013

Dawn Of The Dead 2004

Day Of The Bad Man 1958

The Duchess 2008

Duplicity 2009

Enemy At The Gates 2001

Epic Movie 2007

Erin Brockovich 2000

The Express 2008

Fighter, The 2010

Fighting 2009

The Ghost And The Darkness 1996

Ghost Rider 2007

Ghost Rider (Extended Cut) 2007

Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance 2012

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly 1966

Kingpin 1996

The Lookout 2007

Major League 1989

A Man Called Sledge 1970

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat 2002

The Money Pit 1986

My Boss's Daughter 2003

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 2006

Orange County 2002

The Perfect Score 2004

Pitch Black 2000

Ragtime 1981

S.W.A.T. 2003

Santa Fe 1951

Scream 1996

Scream 2 1997

Scream 3 2000

Snow White And The Huntsman 2012

Stripped: Las Vegas 2021

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild 2005

Tales From The Hood 1995

Team America: World Police 2004

Thomas and the Magic Railroad 2000

Two By Two: Overboard 2020

Two Mules For Sister Sara 1970

The War Wagon 1967

Ambitions Episodes 101-118

The Deputy Episode 206

Wagon Train Episodes 401-438

Available April 2

Death Of A Telemarketer 2021

Available April 3

Image via Starz

Outlander Episode 605

Shining Vale Episode 106

Available April 4

About Last Night 2014

The Monuments Men 2014

Pompeii 2014

Available April 5

Port Authority 2019

Queen of the Capital 2020

Thor: The Dark World 2013

Available April 10

Outlander Episode 606

Power Book IV: Force Episode 109

Shining Vale Episode 107

Available April 13

My Best Friend's Girl 2008

Available April 15

100 Streets 2016

All Square 2018

Be Somebody 2016

Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!) 1980

By Dawn's Early Light 2000

Carolina 2003

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles 2001

Diamonds 1999

Don't Say A Word 2001

Dunston Checks In 1996

The Family Stone 2005

Fist of Fury 1972

Foxtrot 2018

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy 2011

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard 2009

Harriet The Spy 1996

He Said, She Said 1991

Jane Eyre 2011

John Tucker Must Die 2006

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. 1992

Lawless 2012

Leap Of Faith 1992

Maria by Callas 2017

Image via 20th Century Fox

Moulin Rouge! 2001

Never Back Down 2008

One Crazy Summer 1986

Outside Providence 1999

Pan's Labyrinth 2006

Playing by Heart 1998

Polish Wedding 1998

Pride 2007

Ready To Rumble 2000

The Reef 2: High Tide 2012

Ricki And The Flash 2015

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes 2011

Roadracers 1994

Skyline 2010

The Squid And The Whale 2005

Sweet Revenge 1998

Tangled 2001

The Wilde Wedding 2017

Available April 17

Power Book IV: Force Episode 110

Shining Vale Episode 108

Available April 19

A Mouthful Of Air 2021

Available April 22

Image via Sony

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2021

Available April 24

Stalingrad 2013

The Vanishing 2019

Gaslit Episode 101

Outlander Episode 607

Available April 25

Tim's Vermeer 2014

Available April 26

Oz The Great and Powerful 2013

