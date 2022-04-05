Starz has a big lineup for April. In addition to new episodes of their original series Shining Vale, Outlander, and Power Book IV: Force, as well as the premiere of their new show, Gaslit, they have a vast collection of library movies. If you are looking for science fiction, check out The Chronicles of Riddick or Pitch Black. For western, try The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly or The War Wagon. For comedy, try Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over or Team America: World Police. Are superheroes your thing? Try Ghost Rider or Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Check out below for the complete list of offerings this month.
Available April 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence 2001
Arctic Tale 2007
The Art of War II: Betrayal 2008
Baby Mama's Club 2010
Black Sheep 1996
Bullet For A Badman 1964
Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over 1982
The Chronicles Of Riddick 2004
Clockers 1995
Concussion 2015
Coroner Creek 1948
Cowboys & Aliens 2011
Crooklyn 1994
Dallas Buyers Club 2013
Dawn Of The Dead 2004
Day Of The Bad Man 1958
The Duchess 2008
Duplicity 2009
Enemy At The Gates 2001
Epic Movie 2007
Erin Brockovich 2000
The Express 2008
Fighter, The 2010
Fighting 2009
The Ghost And The Darkness 1996
Ghost Rider 2007
Ghost Rider (Extended Cut) 2007
Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance 2012
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly 1966
Kingpin 1996
The Lookout 2007
Major League 1989
A Man Called Sledge 1970
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat 2002
The Money Pit 1986
My Boss's Daughter 2003
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 2006
Orange County 2002
The Perfect Score 2004
Pitch Black 2000
Ragtime 1981
S.W.A.T. 2003
Santa Fe 1951
Scream 1996
Scream 2 1997
Scream 3 2000
Snow White And The Huntsman 2012
Stripped: Las Vegas 2021
Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild 2005
Tales From The Hood 1995
Team America: World Police 2004
Thomas and the Magic Railroad 2000
Two By Two: Overboard 2020
Two Mules For Sister Sara 1970
The War Wagon 1967
Ambitions Episodes 101-118
The Deputy Episode 206
Wagon Train Episodes 401-438
Available April 2
Death Of A Telemarketer 2021
Available April 3
Outlander Episode 605
Shining Vale Episode 106
Available April 4
About Last Night 2014
The Monuments Men 2014
Pompeii 2014
Available April 5
Port Authority 2019
Queen of the Capital 2020
Thor: The Dark World 2013
Available April 10
Outlander Episode 606
Power Book IV: Force Episode 109
Shining Vale Episode 107
Available April 13
My Best Friend's Girl 2008
Available April 15
100 Streets 2016
All Square 2018
Be Somebody 2016
Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!) 1980
By Dawn's Early Light 2000
Carolina 2003
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles 2001
Diamonds 1999
Don't Say A Word 2001
Dunston Checks In 1996
The Family Stone 2005
Fist of Fury 1972
Foxtrot 2018
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy 2011
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard 2009
Harriet The Spy 1996
He Said, She Said 1991
Jane Eyre 2011
John Tucker Must Die 2006
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. 1992
Lawless 2012
Leap Of Faith 1992
Maria by Callas 2017
Moulin Rouge! 2001
Never Back Down 2008
One Crazy Summer 1986
Outside Providence 1999
Pan's Labyrinth 2006
Playing by Heart 1998
Polish Wedding 1998
Pride 2007
Ready To Rumble 2000
The Reef 2: High Tide 2012
Ricki And The Flash 2015
Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes 2011
Roadracers 1994
Skyline 2010
The Squid And The Whale 2005
Sweet Revenge 1998
Tangled 2001
The Wilde Wedding 2017
Available April 17
Power Book IV: Force Episode 110
Shining Vale Episode 108
Available April 19
A Mouthful Of Air 2021
Available April 22
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2021
Available April 24
Stalingrad 2013
The Vanishing 2019
Gaslit Episode 101
Outlander Episode 607
Available April 25
Tim's Vermeer 2014
Available April 26
Oz The Great and Powerful 2013