Starz doesn't have much in the way of original content this month. The final episode of Season 6 of the beloved series Outlander airs this month, and the original limited series Gaslit starring Julia Roberts continues this month. Some of the best library movies added this month include the Coen Brothers classic bowling comedy The Big Lebowski; tapping in on that Dune popularity is Jodorowsky's Dune, a fascinating documentary about arthouse director Alejandro Jodorowsky's attempt to make Dune before it was turned over to David Lynch; and franchises that vinclude American Pie, Meet the Parents, and Hostel. Check out the complete list of titles below:

AVAILABLE MAY 1

Adore

The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Reunion

American Wedding

Balls Of Fury

Best Of the Best

The Big Lebowski

Boyz N The Hood

Buchanan Rides Alone

Bulletproof Monk

Carlito's Way

Carlito's Way: Rise to Power

Casino

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheri

Chocolate City

Confessions Of a Dangerous Mind

Dance Flick

Decision At Sundown

Eternal Sunshine Of the Spotless Mind

The Fighting Temptations

For Love of The Game

The Four Feathers

The Frighteners

Gladiator

Gunmen From Laredo

Gunsmoke

Harry And the Hendersons

Haywire

Heart Of Champions

Honey

Honey 2

Hook

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Howard The Duck

In Too Deep

Jookin

Junior

Kiss of the Dragon

The Laureate

Little Fockers

Major Payne

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mermaid, The

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

Muriel's Wedding

A Night At the Roxbury

On the Line

Rapid Fire

Ride Lonesome

Scarface

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden

Serial Mom

Shoot Out

Smoky

The Soloist

A Time to Kill

Twelve Monkeys

Underclassman

Van Helsing

Wanderlust

The Watcher

Waterworld

“Gaslit” Episode 102

“Outlander” Episode 608

“Wagon Train” Episode 501-537

AVAILABLE MAY 2

Made

AVAILABLE MAY 8

“Gaslit” Episode 103

AVAILABLE MAY 12

You're Next

AVAILABLE MAY 13

Aloft

Bad Education

BASEketball

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Brimstone

Carpool

Daddy and Them

Dear God

The Eagle Huntress

Flirting With Disaster

Gallipoli

H Is for Happiness

Held Up

Idlewild

The Intervention

Jingle All the Way

Kissing A Fool

Let It Ride

Loser

Man On Fire

Man Up

Mercury Rising

Milk Money

Missing In Action

Missing In Action 2: The Beginning

October Sky

Pallbearer, The

People I Know

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Proof

Road Trip: Beer Pong

Strike!

Talk to Her

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The United States Of Leland

Venom

Vice

A Walk on the Moon

White Noise

White Noise 2: The Light

AVAILABLE MAY 14

The Intruder

AVAILABLE MAY 15

Fifty Shades of Black

“Gaslit” Episode 104

AVAILABLE MAY 16

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Lunchbox

AVAILABLE MAY 22

“Gaslit” Episode 105

AVAILABLE MAY 23

Jodorowsky's Dune

Machete Kills

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

AVAILABLE MAY 24

Shot Caller

AVAILABLE MAY 26

Drunk Parents

AVAILABLE MAY 29

A Journal for Jordan

“Gaslit” Episode 106

