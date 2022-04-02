All the new goodies coming to the streamer this month

A new month, a new collection of film and television shows on Netflix. Some of the notable original films include: Judd Apatow's pandemic-era comedy The Bubble; Richard Linklater's animated coming-of-age space story Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood; and Metal Lords, about a pair of teenagers and their search for heavy metal fame.

On the series side, tune in for the last episodes of Grace and Frankie and Ozark; a new season of Russian Doll; and an interactive trivia game show, Trivia Quest, with new episodes daily.

There are plenty of foreign gems to be found too: Korean series Tomorrow, about a half-human, half-spirit who joins a group of underworld reapers in life-saving missions; British documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, about TV personality Jimmy Savile and the decades of child abuse accusations that came out against him after his death; and Japanese anime series Ultraman: Season 2.

Check out the full list of what's on offer in April:

Available April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly's Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something's Gotta Give

We The Animals

Available April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Available April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Available April 6

Furioza

Green Mother's Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Available April 7

Queen of the South Season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: murder of a Soccer Star

Available April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Available April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Available April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

Available April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

Available April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Available April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

Available April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Available April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Available April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Available April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

Available April 21

All About Gila

He's Expecting

Available April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

Available April 25

Big Eyes

Available April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Available April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

Available April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

Available April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Rumspringa

YOUTH v GOV

