A new month, a new collection of film and television shows on Netflix. Some of the notable original films include: Judd Apatow's pandemic-era comedy The Bubble; Richard Linklater's animated coming-of-age space story Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood; and Metal Lords, about a pair of teenagers and their search for heavy metal fame.
On the series side, tune in for the last episodes of Grace and Frankie and Ozark; a new season of Russian Doll; and an interactive trivia game show, Trivia Quest, with new episodes daily.
There are plenty of foreign gems to be found too: Korean series Tomorrow, about a half-human, half-spirit who joins a group of underworld reapers in life-saving missions; British documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, about TV personality Jimmy Savile and the decades of child abuse accusations that came out against him after his death; and Japanese anime series Ultraman: Season 2.
Check out the full list of what's on offer in April:
Available April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
The Last Bus
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly's Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It...
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something's Gotta Give
We The Animals
Available April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
Available April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
Available April 6
Furioza
Green Mother's Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Available April 7
Queen of the South Season 5
Return to Space
Senzo: murder of a Soccer Star
Available April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Available April 9
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
Available April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
Available April 12
Hard Cell
The Creature Cases
Available April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Available April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
Available April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Available April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
Available April 19
Battle Kitty
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Available April 20
The Marked Heart
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245
Available April 21
All About Gila
He's Expecting
Available April 22
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper
Selling Sunset: Season 5
The Seven Lives of Lea
Available April 25
Big Eyes
Available April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Available April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
Available April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Bubble
Available April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
Rumspringa
YOUTH v GOV