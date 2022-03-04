The Roku Channel is growing into a strong streamer, with a diverse selection of library movies and TV shows, as well as a growing number of originals, like Reno 911 and the upcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic. March 2022 has a wide variety of movies coming to the streamer, including the Dolly Parton comedy classic 9 to 5 to the Academy Award-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild to the disaster epic Armageddon. You can also check out Roku Exclusives like the stand-up comedy series This Joka, presented by Will Smith and the Australian drama The Newsreader, starring Anna Torv and Sam Reid.
Check out the complete list of new properties in March:
9 To 5
A Perfect Match (Exclusive)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
An Education
Any Given Sunday
Armageddon
Battle Of The Sexes
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Blue Streak
Boiling Point (Exclusive-- available on 3/19)
Brooklyn
Brown Sugar
Buffy
Cake
Elle
Little Big League
Man On Fire (2004)
Midnight In The Switchgrass (Available on 3/19)
New Jack City
No Good Deed (2014)
Office Space
Open Range
Revenge
Selena
Shallow Hal
Shrek 1
Shrek 2
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Super Troopers (2002)
Super Troopers 2
Takers (2010)
The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby
The Newsreader (Available on 3/18)
The Longshots
The Sixth Man
This Joka (Available on 3/4)
Troop Beverly Hills (1989)
The series follows an eager upstart and a newsreader trying to repair her reputation.