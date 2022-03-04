From Office Space to Shrek, here is what's streaming on Roku Channel this month.

The Roku Channel is growing into a strong streamer, with a diverse selection of library movies and TV shows, as well as a growing number of originals, like Reno 911 and the upcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic. March 2022 has a wide variety of movies coming to the streamer, including the Dolly Parton comedy classic 9 to 5 to the Academy Award-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild to the disaster epic Armageddon. You can also check out Roku Exclusives like the stand-up comedy series This Joka, presented by Will Smith and the Australian drama The Newsreader, starring Anna Torv and Sam Reid.

Check out the complete list of new properties in March:

9 To 5

A Perfect Match (Exclusive)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

An Education

Any Given Sunday

Armageddon

Battle Of The Sexes

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Blue Streak

Boiling Point (Exclusive-- available on 3/19)

Brooklyn

Brown Sugar

Buffy

Cake

Elle

Little Big League

Man On Fire (2004)

Midnight In The Switchgrass (Available on 3/19)

New Jack City

No Good Deed (2014)

Office Space

Open Range

Revenge

Selena

Shallow Hal

Shrek 1

Shrek 2

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Super Troopers (2002)

Super Troopers 2

Takers (2010)

The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby

The Newsreader (Available on 3/18)

The Longshots

The Sixth Man

This Joka (Available on 3/4)

Troop Beverly Hills (1989)

