Amazon Prime Video has plenty of new and library titles coming to their platform this April. For the originals, check out The Outlaws, a new TV series starring Christopher Walken, about a group of strangers who are doing court-appointed community service, and get themselves into trouble; Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newtown star as ex-lovers and current CIA agents in All the Old Knives; Outer Range is a new TV series that seems to combine Yellowstone with The X-Files; and A Very British Scandal stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and the very nasty, very public divorce they went through.

Some of the highlights of the library titles include the Reese Witherspoon rom-com Sweet Home Alabama; the M. Night Shyamalan classic thrillers The Sixth Sense and Signs; Mel Brooks' classic satire of monster movies Young Frankenstein; and the 4/20 favorite, Pineapple Express.

Available April 1

The Outlaws Season 1

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

Available April 7

Laura Pausini - Pleased to Meet You (2022)

Available April 8

Do, Re & Mi - Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5

All the Old Knives (2022)

Available April 15

Outer Range Season 1

Verdict Season 1

Available April 22

A Very British Scandal Season 2

Available April 28

Bang Bang Baby Season 1

Available April 29

Undone

I Love America (2022)

