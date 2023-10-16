The WGA strike might've come to an end recently, but the delays in production for many of CBS' procedural dramas will be affecting the fall schedule for a while. Gladly, the channel is rerunning a few episodes from series like NCIS and Yellowstone, as well as relying heavily on reality TV shows like Big Brother and Survivor. In order to help you keep updated on everything that will be on CBS this week, here is a detailed guide with information about when your personal favorites will be airing on TV.

Monday - October 16

8:00 PM EDT - The Price Is Right at Night

9:00 PM EDT - Lotería Loca

10:00 PM EDT - NCIS

Season 20 of NCIS is rerunning on CBS every Monday. Before the WGA strike, Season 21 was expected to come out this fall, but it has since been delayed to 2024. Episode 14 (entitled "Old Wounds") will air this week, and it will be centered on Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) as a con man from his past becomes the primary suspect in the murder of a navy officer. The episode originally came out on February 13, and it was co-written by Brian Dietzen (a.k.a Jimmy Palmer).

Tuesday - October 17

8:00 PM EDT - Big Brother

It's Week 12 for Big Brother Season 25 and there's more to look forward to since Jag Bains and Blue Kim won the Power of Veto competition. Participants will continue to undergo multiple challenges this week in the hopes of not being evicted from the house before the finale. The winning house guest is expected to receive a cash prize of $750,000 on November 9.

9:30 PM EDT - Frasier

10:00 PM EDT - Frasier

10:30 PM EDT - FBI True

Wednesday - October 18

8:00 PM EDT - Survivor

9:30 PM EDT - The Amazing Race

This is the 35th anniversary of The Amazing Race and over 13 teams are going through a 23,800-mile ride towards the anticipated $1 million cash prize. Each team has two people willing to face mental and physical obstacles at every destination 11 teams are still in it to win after Alexandra Lictor and Sheridan Lictor left in Week and Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera left in Week 2. No one was eliminated last week, but there were still two teams that landed at the bottom of the leaderboard. Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel arrived in last place, while Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary were second to last.

Thursday - October 19

8:00 PM EDT - Buddy Games

9:00 PM EDT - Big Brother

10:00 PM EDT - The Challenge: USA - Season 2 Finale

The last eight competitors of The Challenge: USA Season 2 will face each other off in the upcoming finale. The 500,000 cash prize will be split between a male and female champion. Survivor alum Cassidy Clark didn't make it past elimination last week and won't be back for the final two-day challenge alongside the remaining participants. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clark shared about her exit from the competition:

"It's really tough to get so close to the final and lose right before, but I'm really proud of myself for everything that I had to go through to get up to that point and for winning three eliminations. I still had a pretty good rookie season considering what happened. I could have gotten knocked out second."

Friday - October 20

8:00 PM EDT - The Price Is Right at Night

9:00 PM EDT - Raid the Cage

CBS' latest game show challenges its participants to snatch their prize from a massive cage before the doors close. Raid the Cage, hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai, has two teams of two trying to get as many answers correctly in order to collect prizes. The slogan of the show is "get in, get out, and get rich", which perfectly describes the nature of this competition. Each team has one "gabber" and one "grabber", the first being the person responsible for getting the correct answers in a word association game while the second goes into the cage to accumulate as many prizes as possible before their time runs out.

In a recent interview with Parade, Wayans Jr. talked about stepping into the role of host for the new CBS game show:

I was presented with it. And I thought it was a unique opportunity to not only host but also add something to my company Two Shakes. That's what excited me about it. And I knew they were going to give me a good amount of control and say, and they delivered on that. And I thought it turned out really well!

10:00 PM EDT - Blue Bloods

Saturday - October 21

8:00 PM EDT - NCIS: Hawai'i

The NCIS spinoff starring Vanessa Lachey is also reprising its Season 2 episodes on CBS, given the WGA strike delay in production of its forthcoming Season 3. This week the series will air Episode 19, entitled "Cabin Fever", and it will be focused on the mysterious death of an astronaut in a Mars simulation. Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) is sent off by the NCIS team to investigate the matter by himself.

9:00 PM EDT - 48 Hours

10:00 PM EDT - 48 Hours

Sunday - October 22

7:00 PM EDT - NFL Overrun

7:30 PM EDT - 60 Minutes

9:00 PM EDT - Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone is also rerunning on CBS every Sunday. The series follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who manages the largest contiguous ranch in the US. Amidst corruption and conflicts with the Native American people bordering the land, Dutton and his family fight to maintain the property they stole 150 years ago. This Western series has been a hit on cable for quite some time and CBS is currently rerunning Season 1, with Episode 9 airing this week.

10:00 PM EDT - Big Brother