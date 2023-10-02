Spooky season is just getting underway, as October is finally getting started, but that doesn't mean everything on network TV is scary. In fact, the offering on live television this month is packed to the brim with a diverse array of new content. From exciting new game shows, football games, series revivals, and more, there is plenty to look forward to on live TV this month.

Without further ado, here is what's new on TV for the week of October 2nd.

Monday - October 2

ABC

5:00 PM EDT - Monday Night Football - Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - The Price is Right at Night

9:00 PM EDT - Lotería Loca - Series Premiere

Image via CBS

In a genre as overcrowded as the game show genre, Lotería Loca looks to breathe new life into the space by crafting a hugely entertaining series with intrinsically Hispanic theming. Hosted by Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil, Lotería Loca sees its players compete in a unique spin on Latin bingo. Two players compete to see who can get two loterías in a row first. Whoever does will then proceed to the final phase of the game where they have the chance to win a whopping one million dollars.

10:00 PM EDT - NCIS

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - Kitchen Nightmares

9:00 PM EDT - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

NBC

8:00 PM EDT - The Voice

10:00 PM EDT - The Irrational

Tuesday - October 3

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Dancing with the Stars

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - Big Brother

9:00 PM EDT- FBI True

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - Celebrity Name That Tune

NBC

9:00 PM EDT - The Voice

10:00 PM EDT - Found - Series Premiere

Image via NBC

A new mystery drama from NBC, Found does just what the title implies by having a detective archetype character solve missing person cases rather than murder cases. The series follows Shameless star Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosley - a public relations specialist who has dedicated her life to finding out where missing people have disappeared and why. All of this is motivated by Mosley's past as a missing individual herself.

Wednesday - October 4

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Celebrity Jeopardy

9:00 PM EDT - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 PM EDT - $10,000 Pyramid

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - Survivor

9:30 PM EDT - The Amazing Race

The CW

8:00 PM EDT - Sullivan's Crossing - Series Premiere

9:00 PM EDT - The Spencer Sisters - Series Premiere

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - The Masked Singer

9:00 PM EDT - Snake Oil

NBC

8:00 PM EDT - Quantum Leap - Season 2Premiere

Image via NBC

Following a very successful series revival in 2022, Quantum Leap will be returning for a second season, continuing to function as a sequel to the 1989 series. The action sci-fi series once again chronicles the adventures of Dr. Ben Song, played by Kevin Can F**k Himself star Raymond Lee. As expected, Song will be thrust into a time-bending mystery, taking him to a wide variety of locales and time periods to solve it.

9:00 PM EDT - Magnum P.I. - Season 5 Return

Another series revival from NBC will be returning this Wednesday, but it will also be returning for the last time. The long-running revival of Magnum P.I. will be returning to conclude its fifth and final season. Though NBC officially canceled the show in June 2023, fans of the series will get to see Navy SEAL-turned-Hawaii detective Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) solve one last case.

Thursday - October 5

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - The Golden Bachelor

9:00 PM EDT - Bachelor in Paradise

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - Buddy Games

9:00 PM EDT - Big Brother

10:00 PM EDT - The Challenge: USA

The CW

8:00 PM EDT - FBoy Island

Image via The CW

Despite having an absolutely absurd concept, the reality dating series FBoy Island was a big hit for The CW. Taking place on a beautiful tropical island (because of course) and hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island pits 12 self-proclaimed F-boys and 12 self-proclaimed nice guys against each other as they compete to swoon and impress three women. FBoy Island officially returns to The CW on October 16th, though fans can catch up on the FBoy Island story so far by watching the Season 2 finale on October 5.

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - Hell's Kitchen

9:00 PM EDT - LEGO Masters

Friday - October 6

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Shark Tank

CBS

5:00 PM EDT - NWSL Soccer - OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit

FOX

5:00 PM EDT - WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Saturday - October 7

ABC

9:00 AM EDT - College Football - Oklahoma @ Texas

12:30 PM EDT - College Football - Teams TBA

4:37 PM EDT - College Football - Notre Dame @ Louisville

CBS

12:30 PM EDT - College Football - Teams TBA

The CW

2:00 PM - College Football - Teams TBA

8:00 PM - The Great Chocolate Showdown

FOX

9:00 AM EDT - College Football - Maryland @ Ohio State

1:00 PM EDT - College Football - UCF @ Kansas

5:00 PM EDT - College Football - Teams TBA

NBC

4:30 PM EDT - College Football - Michigan @ Minnesota

Sunday - October 8

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Cruella

Image via The Walt Disney Company

Though usually watching Disney's live-action remakes from home requires a subscription to Disney+, that won't be the case on Sunday with an ABC showing of Cruella. The Oscar-winning reimagining of 101 Dalmations, the film stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone as the infamous villain. Here, Cruella de Vil is portrayed more as an anti-hero as she plots revenge against a wealthy, aloof fashion designer.

CBS

10:00 AM EDT - NFL Football - Teams TBA

1:00 PM EDT - NFL Football - Teams TBA

7:30 PM EDT - 60 Minutes

9:00 PM EDT - Yellowstone

10:00 PM EDT - Big Brother

FOX

10:00 AM EDT - NFL Football - Teams TBA

1:00 AM EDT - NFL Football - Teams TBA

8:00 PM EDT - The Simpsons

8:30 PM EDT - Krapopolis

9:00 PM EDT - Bob's Burgers

9:30 PM EDT - Family Guy

NBC

5:20 PM EDT - Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers