Fall isn't just about Gilmore Girls and pumpkin drinks from Starbucks. It is also about reality TV favorites and long-running animated comedies coming back with new episodes to watch in real time. Despite the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes preventing some scripted shows from getting back on the air, the last week of September will still have a lot of content to share. Dancing With the Stars, The Voice, and The Masked Singer are expected to return with more talented participants and well-known judges. Other shows that will have season premieres are The Simpsons, Bob's Burger, and Family Guy. To help you schedule your TV watches, here is a breakdown of what channels to tune into for your go-to programming this week.

Monday - September 25

ABC

7:15 PM EDT - Monday Night Football - Eagles @ Buccaneers

ESPN

8:15 PM EDT - Monday Night Football - Rams @ Bengals

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - Kitchen Nightmares - Season 8 Premiere

9:00 PM EDT - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Season 2 Premiere

NBC

8:00 PM EDT - The Voice - Season 24 Premiere

10 PM EDT - The Irrational - Series Premiere

Image via NBC

Law and Order SVU fans, here is a new procedural drama to watch out for. The Irrational follows Alec Mercer (SVU alum Jesse L. Martin), a renowned behavioral science professor who utilizes his expertise to solve high-stake cases. From a fatal plane crash to polonium poisoning, the crimes featured in this series are borderline absurd, granted to keep viewers guessing every week. The show also focuses on Mercer's personal life, as he tries to get back on his feet after a traumatic event. Given that The Irrational is one of the few scripted releases hitting TV this fall, it will keep procedural TV audiences engaged until their personal favorites are back onscreen.

Tuesday - September 26

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Dancing With the Stars - Season 32 Premiere

Image by Annamaria Ward, ABC

As of now, it seems like Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on ABC on September 26. Yet, the show's latest season might be subject to postponement after participant Matt Walsh announced a break from the show until "an agreement with the WGA" is settled. The announcement was made after Walsh was notified by his union that the program employs one writer, among its 500-employee team. Other than Walsh, celebrities like Jamie Lynn Spears, Alyson Hannigan, and Barry Williams are also expected to join Season 32. Since ABC hasn't changed the date for the Dancing With the Stars return, it is important to keep an eye out for any updates. The new episodes are expected to land on Disney + the day after they air on TV.

10:31 PM EDT - Celebrity Family Feud

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - Name That Tune

NBC

8:00 PM EDT - The Voice

Image via NBC

Another fan-favorite reality TV show set to come back this week is The Voice. Season 24 is right around the corner, and Blake Shelton won't be a judge for the first time since the show's run. Although Shelton won't be in the red chair this season, his wife Gwen Stefani, as well as returning judges John Legend and Niall Horan will be mentoring singers from various backgrounds. Joining them for the first time is American country singer Reba McEntire, who looks forward to sharing advice and working with new talent.

9:00 PM EDT - America's Got Talent - Season 18 Finale

Wednesday - September 27

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Celebrity Jeopardy - Season 2 Premiere

9:00 PM EDT - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - Season 4 Premiere

10:00 PM EDT - The $100,000 Pyramid

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - Survivor - Season 45 Premiere

9:30 PM EDT - The Amazing Race - Season 35 Premiere

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - The Masked Singer - Season 10 Premiere

Image via FOX

The Masked Singer is not only coming back with a new season this fall, but it is also commemorating its decade-long trajectory on TV. Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke will all be back as of September 27, narrowing down the masked celebs who will remain in the competition. Season 10 will have over 16 contestants performing music of their choice in their real voices. Like the previous seasons, their identities will only be revealed once they either lose a singing face-off or become the next big winner of the show.

9:02 PM EDT - Snake Oil - Series Premiere

NBC

9:00 PM EDT - America's Got Talent - Finale Results

Thursday - September 28

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere

Image via ABC

The Bachelor is about to premiere its first senior spinoff called The Golden Bachelor next Thursday. Gerry Turner will be the show's first golden bachelor, and he will be meeting over 22 beautiful ladies in their 60s and 70s who could win his heart. Turner is ready to find love for the second time after losing his high school sweetheart, Toni. Right after the spinoff premiere, fans of the reality TV franchise might want to stay on ABC to watch Bachelor in Paradise.

9:01 PM EDT - Bachelor in Paradise - Season 9 Premiere

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - Buddy Games

Image via CBS

Josh Duhamel will take on the role of host in CBS's latest reality TV effort, Buddy Games. The actor will be bringing a real-life tradition to the screen, as six teams compete against each other on multiple physical and mental challenges at a lakeside location. The first teams to be part of Buddy Games are Team Chicago's Finest, Team Derby Squad, Team OK, Team Pageant Queens, and Team Philly Forever.

Here is what Duhamel revealed in a press release about being an executive producer and host of the show:

“This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch.”

9:00 PM EDT - Big Brother

10:00 PM EDT - The Challenge - USA

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - Hell's Kitchen - Season 22 Premiere

9:02 PM EDT - LEGO Masters - Season 4 Premiere

NBC

8:00 PM EDT - People's Choice Country Awards

Friday - September 29

ABC

8:00 PM EDT - Shark Tank

CBS

8:00 PM EDT - Season Secret Celebrity Renovation

The CW

8:00 PM EDT - The 72nd Miss USA Pageant

FOX

8:00 PM EDT - WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Saturday - September 30

ABC

12:00 PM EDT - College Football

The CW

8:00 PM EDT - Great Chocolate Showdown

FOX

12:00 PM EDT - College Football

7:00 PM EDT - MLB Baseball - Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles or Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

NBC

7:30 PM EDT - College Football

Sunday - October 1

CBS

1:00 PM EDT - NFL Week 4 - Dolphins @ Bills; Broncos @ Bears; Ravens @ Browns; Steelers @ Texans

4:05 PM EDT - NFL Week 4 - Raiders @ Chargers

FOX

1:00 PM EDT - NFL Week 4 - Vikings @ Panthers; Rams @ Colts; Buccaneers @ Saints; Commanders @ Eagles; Bengals @ Titans

4:25 PM EDT - NFL Week 4 - Patriots @ Cowboys; Cardinals @ 49ers

8:00 PM EDT - The Simpsons - Season 35 Premiere

Image via 20th Television

One of the longest-standing animated shows on network TV, The Simpsons continues its record-breaking run with its upcoming Season 35 premiere episode "Homer's Crossing." The synopsis for the Premiere episode reads: "Feeling worthless at work, Homer volunteers to be a school crossing guard. But when his safety squad receives too much funding, the crossing guards become a force to be feared."

8:30 PM EDT - Krapopolis

9:00 PM EDT - Bob's Burgers - Season 14 Premiere

9:30 PM EDT - Family Guy - Season 22 Premiere

Image via 20th Television

Another long-running sitcom will have a season premiere next Sunday. Family Guy ramps up for its Season 22 premiere with an episode titled "Fertilized Megg." The official synopsis for the episode reads: "Meg agrees to be Bruce and Jeffery’s surrogate causing a pregnant Meg to annoy her family. But, when the couple fails to pick up the baby, the Griffins must take care of their new family member."

In case you miss the sitcom premiere, rest assured that the episodes will be available on Hulu the following day.

NBC

8:20 PM EDT - NFL Week 4 - Chiefs @ Jets