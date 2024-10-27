Wheel of Fortune is one of the longest-running game shows, beloved for its spinning wheel, word puzzles, and nerve-wracking bankruptcies. In the late '90s, Scott Sternberg added a twist to the iconic game by introducing the world to a children's version of the game show — Wheel 2000. The show contained a unique horror element and aired from September 13, 1997, to February 7, 1998. Hosted by David Sidoni and announced by Tanika Ray, what made Wheel 2000 stand out from the original was how it injected energy into the classic format.

One of the most memorable aspects was the horror-themed twist on the infamous bankrupt wedge. Instead of a simple loss of points, players had to face "The Creature," a monster lurking under the wheel, ready to devour any contestant's points if they landed on that space. This shift added a dramatic and almost spooky element to the children's show. The Creature was not only a fun way to soften the disappointment of losing, but it also built suspense in a light-hearted and kid-friendly manner. It soon became a memorable character within the series, making Wheel 2000 an unforgettable variation of the iconic game show.

The Creature Under the Wheel Added a Horror Twist That Kids Loved

While the gameplay structure remained the same, the stakes were different this time in the game show. Points replaced cash, and exciting prizes were added to the game. When a contestant spun the wheel and landed on The Creature wedge, a monstrous creature would emerge from beneath the stage, ready to gobble up any points and prizes contestants had. This wasn't just a regular point deduction; whenever a contestant landed on the penalty spot for bankruptcy, smoke filled the room and creepy laughter played, which made the entire moment theatrical and added suspense, humor, and mild horror to an otherwise sad situation. If a contestant didn't have points for the Creature to consume, they would be eaten and have to sit out for the remainder of the round.

‘Wheel 2000’ Dialed Up the Fun With Some More Eerie Challenges

The Creature was not the only horror-themed element in Wheel 2000. Multiple challenges kept the contestants engaged with a spooky twist. One of the standout challenges was Monster Heads, where contestants suited up in aprons, gloves, and goggles before diving into a slimy basket to retrieve heads. The primary task of contestants was to assemble these monster heads correctly, adding a gross-out factor that perfectly balanced horror and fun for the young audience. Other show segments also featured similar eerie vibes, like the Alien Toss, where kids threw foam at aliens to score points for their chance at victory. These creepy and interactive tasks complemented the Creature and made the ordinary gameplay memorable and unique.

The spooky, yet playful addition of the Creature helped draw in its young audience and although Wheel 2000 was one of the briefest adaptations of Wheel of Fortune, its impact went beyond the American borders. We can't help but feel that the show's spooky, playful format was adapted for several international audiences moving forward because there was an influx of such formats in game shows in the years right after all over the world. For instance, Spain introduced La Ruleta de la Fortuna Junior from 1998 to 1999 and Turkey launched Çark 2000. These adaptations brought a localized twist to the concept while keeping the core excitement of spinning the wheel and embracing the kid-friendly, horror-inspired elements that made Wheel 2000 stand out. So even though it had a short run, Wheel 2000 left an enduring legacy globally.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on Fox; find the exact airing time by entering your zip codes on the official websites. For streaming, the show is available on YouTube TV in the U.S.

