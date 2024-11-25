Wheel of Fortune is one of the longest-running game shows, beginning in 1983 and still going strong today. The show brings contestants on to solve word puzzles and compete for the cash prizes they spin on the titular wheel of fortune. There are often three contestants in an episode, and the contestant with the most money is deemed the winner. They are also given the opportunity to go on to the bonus round, in which they are given 10 seconds to solve a puzzle with only a limited amount of letters. The contestant is allowed to choose their own letters, alongside the ones generously given to them by the show already. But unlike during the regular rounds, when you can call out letters until the puzzle is solved, the contestant must come up with their chosen letters on the spot and fill in the blanks, whether it be one blank or multiple. So what are the best letter choices for the Wheel of Fortune bonus round? Is there any strategy to it or is it all luck?

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gives Contestants Letters

Image via ABC

When a contestant heads into the bonus round they are given a set of letters that will aid them in the puzzle. These letters are, R, S, T, L, N, and E, as they are some of the most commonly used letters in the English language. They are then permitted to choose three more consonants and a vowel of their own choosing before solving. But that wasn’t always the case. Contestants used to have to choose their letters without any added help from production, and they were only allowed to five consonants and a vowel — offering a much more limited range of help than we see now. Many of the contestants would pick R, S, T, L, N, and E on their own, so the show decided to let them have the letters as freebies to keep things interesting. That then begs the question: What are the most popular letter choices by the contestants otherwise?

The Best Letters to Choose on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Image via ABC

1,000 of the most commonly used words in the English language use the letters R, S, T, L, N, E, A, O, I, H, D, C, and U. If you take away R, S, T, L, N, and E, which are already given to the contestants, you’re then left with the consonants H, D, C, and the vowels A, O, I, and U. The show only allows contestants to choose one vowel though, so that’s where the contestant would have to use their judgment, but O tends to be a popular choice in a lot of the puzzles. However, if you do not like those choices, opting for other commonly heard letters is a good idea. Such as B and G, which aren’t mentioned among the most commonly used letters but often appear in Wheel of Fortune bonus puzzles.

There’s no real science behind choosing letters for the Wheel of Fortune bonus round, but surely choosing from among the most commonly used letters is a surefire way to see some of the tiles turn. And if you’re still not sure, watching old bonus rounds and paying attention to the letters that come up the most frequently could also be helpful. At the end of the day, it really is all about how good of a puzzle solver you are, even with minimal letter clues. But if you can guess as many of the letters as possible, then you’ll be a step closer to winning the bonus round on Wheel of Fortune!

Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC