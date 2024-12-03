It's no secret that not everyone can win Wheel of Fortune's Bonus Round. After all, only three people (four if you include a celebrity) won the $1 million dollar prize throughout its runtime. Meanwhile, in season 42 alone, only three people won the $100k major prize. While many contestants have won other cash prizes in the past few weeks, last week's episodes have disappointed many fans due to the constant losing streak.

From Tuesday's episode on November 26, 2024, to Friday's episode on November 29, 2024, many contestants couldn't complete the Bonus Round. For example, Tuesday's Bonus Round puzzle was "FROZEN ORANGE JUICE" and the contestant missed out on $40,000. This result shocked fans, as many believed the answer was right there and that it should have been easy to solve.

"How could she not get it?!" "This is easy to solve..." "Oh, dear. I thought that was an easy one!"

Bonus Round Failures Leave Viewers Shaking Their Heads

Close

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Bonus Round result had some fans puzzled about why the latest crop of players were unable to solve the puzzle. This continued on Thursday and Friday when viewers became antsy about the disappointing result, which left them wondering if it was because of pressure, the lack of letters, or if the category in question tended to be the hardest. What makes these moments even sadder is that these contestants brought in their families and loved ones for support, only to be met with moans and awws from Ryan Seacrest, the contestant, and the audience.

"I see why she couldn’t get it, she needed more letters." "she failed an easy puzzle, but oh well it’s probably just pressure" "We got 59th shows with Still No million dollars & car winners on wheel of fortune season 42nd this thanksgiving evening… so sad! but happy black Friday everybody!" "Why Thing is the worst category to pick."

Viewers Used To Blame Ryan Seacrest For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Loses

What's interesting about these latest comments on Wheel of Fortune is how things have shifted since season 42 began. During the early weeks of the show, many contestants missed out on major prizes, one of them being $1 million dollars in its second week. And due to these losses, plus the unwelcomed changes the show received, many were quick to blame Seacrest, his co-workers, and the show itself for setting up their contestants to fail and that the Bonus Round answers are words that nobody has heard of.

Now, as a few months have passed, not only have people warmed up to Seacrest's hosting talents, but many contestants have won large cash prizes on the show, and one man has created a viral moment that many will remember. The narrative has shifted and now fans just want to see a contestant win for once. You can watch Seacrest, host of Wheel of Fortune Season 42, on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

Watch on YouTube TV