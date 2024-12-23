On an unforgettable Tuesday night, Laura Trammell, who is a sixth-grade teacher from Mission Viejo, California, became the first contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win a brand-new house during the bonus round. This groundbreaking moment occurred during "Home Sweet Home" week, which aired from April 26-30, 2021. The game show partnered with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to introduce a special "home" envelope on the bonus wheel. This gave all contestants that week a shot at winning a luxurious new home valued at $375,000 in Latitude Margaritaville, a "55-and-better active adult community."

Vanna White first unlocked 4 letters on the screen, T, L, S, and E. Laura gave her 4 letters, G, H, P, O and well all 4 of them turned out to be in her favor as she successfully solved the bonus round puzzle by completing the phrase: "I caught a glimpse." As the realization of her incredible prize set in, she was initially speechless. Host Pat Sajak playfully summed up the moment, saying, "She caught a glimpse of her new home." Later, Trammell, who is married with four children, expressed her excitement: "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I can't believe that just happened." The historic win was accompanied by $398,690 in total cash and prizes, including a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club in St. Thomas.

The Winning Moment for Laura Trammell

Trammell’s new home will be in the Latitude Margaritaville community, where the Breeze model offers over 2,000 square feet of comfort and luxury. She and her husband plan to tour these communities in May to finalize their plans, as shared in a news release. This unforgettable episode left fans thrilled and cemented "Home Sweet Home" week as a truly special event in Wheel of Fortune’s history. New episodes of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 air nightly on ABC. You can also stream the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

