The “Friday Finals” emerged in Season 14 of Wheel of Fortune replacing the three-day Returning Champion Format rule that allowed contestants to return for up to three consecutive episodes unless they were defeated. In this new format, players with the highest winnings from earlier in the week were invited back to compete on Friday. Adding to the excitement, winners of the “Friday Finals” received an additional prize if they won in the Bonus Round.

This format was not entirely new. The “Friday Finals”, however, offered a more consistent implementation of the returning champion concept, providing a sense of continuity throughout the week. In its early years, Wheel of Fortune allowed contestants to return as champions until they were defeated, mirroring the formats of other game show giants like Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right. This approach built a loyal fan base, who tuned in daily to cheer on their favorite contestants as they accumulated cash and prizes. However, in 1985, the show shifted to a single-episode rule, introducing new contestants nightly. This change made the game more accessible, giving more people a chance to compete.

The Evolution of Contestant Rules

Former host Pat Sajak once explained this shift, noting that Wheel of Fortune is more about luck than skill. Unlike trivia-based shows, where knowledge often ensures victory, Wheel of Fortune relies heavily on the spin of the wheel. Sajak remarked, “Sometimes the luckiest person wins, and that’s okay—it’s part of the charm of the game.”

By rotating contestants nightly, the show also avoided the potential monotony of a single dominant champion, ensuring new contestants and twists with every episode. This inclusivity was celebrated by fans like Cynthia King, who shared, “Allowing new contestants every night makes the dream of being on Wheel of Fortune accessible to more people.”

Why the Friday Finals Should Return Permanently

The recent revival of “Friday Finals” during WWE Week in 2023 reignited discussions about its potential as a long-term feature. Many fans believe this format strikes the perfect balance between inclusivity and the thrill of rooting for a champion. By allowing the week’s top performers to return for a showdown, the “Friday Finals” creates excitement and continuity to the show without overshadowing the opportunity for new contestants.

One Reddit user recommended how an alternative to this format could be a modified returning champion system, where players remain on the show until their winnings reach $100,000 or they are defeated. This approach would limit extended domination while still providing viewers with the engagement of following a skilled contestant over multiple episodes. On average, such a champion might appear in three to four episodes, offering a compelling narrative arc.

