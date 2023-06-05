"Marvin the Magician!" the contestant blurts out, so convinced she's solved the Wheel of Fortune word puzzle and so sure she's about to win enough money to pay her mortgage for the next year. At the same time, the studio audience and the viewers in front of their television sets scream "Noooo!" and slap their open palms to their foreheads as their inner voices cry out, "Merlin! Merlin the freaking magician!" Since 1975, the second-longest running game show in television history (only The Price is Right beats it) has been entertaining the masses with just the right blend of joy, elation, and absolute cringe as lucky contenders who get the chance to spin the whirly round disc attempt to fill in the blanks and win cash and prizes that put them on easy street. Yes, audiences love it when the show's players solve the puzzles correctly and get thousands of dollars, but there's that dark, slightly sinister place in every person's soul that loves it just as much when a competitor really blows it. Watching a contestant incorrectly solve an obvious puzzle gives viewers a sense of intellectual superiority, not to mention comfort in knowing it's not them getting absolutely humiliated all over the broadcast airwaves. There have been enough "Oh, they did not say that, did they?" Wheel of Fortune moments over the last 48 years to satisfy the Beelzebub in all of us, but there is one particular response that tops them all, and not just because of the ridiculousness of the response of itself, but because of the reaction the response received by Wheel's venerable, staid, and nearly unflappable hosts of the show since 1981, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

'Wheel of Fortune' Is TV Comfort Food

Wheel of Fortune, with host Sajak and "letter lighter" Vanna White, the woman with, hands down, the best job in the world, has earned its rightful place in American pop culture history. What makes the show so immensely popular and seemingly impervious to the changing times is its simplicity. Each weekday, three contestants spin a glittery wheel, shout out random letters, and find out if their guesses prompt Vanna to scurry across the puzzle board and touch a glowing rectangle to reveal the consonant (or vowel costing $250) the contestants have called out. The more letters that light up on the gaudy board in front of them, the closer contestants get to solving the word puzzle and reaping the rewards. That's it. That's the game. In a world filled with never-ending obstacles, aggravations, and entanglements, Wheel of Fortune is the easy, non-threatening TV comfort food a harried American population needs after enduring the day's troubles and burdens.

The show's format and premise have changed very little over the nearly five decades it's been airing. Although most viewers only know Pat and Vanna as the program's centerpieces, the show's first host was actually Chuck Woolery, better known as the host of the 1980s and '90s TV dating schlock fest, Love Connection. Actress and model Susan Stafford was Wheel's first letter turner, and that was back in the day when the puzzle letters really had to be manually turned. It wasn't until 1981 that Sajak took over hosting duties for Woolery, and the following year, White assumed letter turning responsibilities from Stafford.

Pat and Vanna Make Good Contestants with Bad Answers Feel Good

The easy chemistry between Pat and Vanna was instant, and their decades-long partnership has helped draw huge Nielsen ratings for a game show that's more about luck than strategy. Moreover, Sajak's affability with an undercurrent of cynicism is a good counterbalance to White's unabashed wholesomeness, and this makes each episode's contestants feel comfortable and protected, even when they mess things up. Viewers get the sense that White genuinely feels bad when someone guesses the puzzle incorrectly, and in a 1986 appearance on The Tonight Show, she confided to guest host Joan Rivers that she "feels so awful" for contestants who get the puzzles wrong. Sajak, for his part, does his best to downplay any reaction when a contestant says "Magic Hand" instead of the obvious solution, "Magic Wand." Part of the fun of watching Wheel, in fact, is in seeing if Sajak can keep his composure when a player gives a truly ridiculous solution to a puzzle. Take, for instance, the poor woman who guessed "The Pointed Desert" instead of "The Painted Desert," or the clueless man who said "Passing the Bacon" instead of "Passing the Baton." Sajak consistently maintains his professional demeanor so as not to make the contestants feel more humiliated than they already do. In a recent episode, Sajak's fortitude was put to the test when it seemed to take an eternity for the contestants to come up with the solution to "Another Feather in Your Cap." Despite the answer to the puzzle all but staring them in the face, the players continued to call out incorrect letters, and when one of them tried to solve the puzzle as "Another Feather in Your Lap," viewers could practically see puffs of smoke emanating from Sajak's ears.

The Show's Most Hilarious Blunder

But it was on the November 11, 1999 episode, broadcast from Radio City Music Hall, that the most hilariously awful solution to a puzzle ever was given by a contestant, and one of the few episodes where both Pat and Vanna failed to keep it together. It was the show's last puzzle to be revealed, and Sajak had given the wheel a final spin. Each contestant had the opportunity to call out a letter, then attempt a solution. The puzzle solution was "A Group of Well-Wishers," but only a few correct letters were displayed on the big board. Contestant Joe Cardone, a security officer and bartender from New Jersey, correctly called for the letter "P," earning him a chance to guess the solution. To be fair, the pressure is on during the final round, as players have just three seconds to come up with an answer after Vanna reveals the letter and gets out of the way, so Joe was no doubt feeling the heat as the clock began ticking. After hesitating for a moment, Joe offered his solution: "A Group of Pill Pushers." The audience immediately erupted in laughter, as did Joe's fellow contestants. Even Vanna doubled over as Joe, realizing the words that had just escaped his lips, raised his hands to his head and turned his back on the audience. Sajak leaned on the railing before him, hand over his mouth, the wheels of fortune in his own head spinning as he contemplated what kind of response he could possibly offer to such a pricelessly comic gem. Surrendering to the moment, Sajak looked at the camera and shouted, "Good night, everyone!" as he waved to the still laughing audience. Finally, Sajak turned to the contestant and screamed, "This is Wheel of Fortune, Joe!"

And that is precisely what made this moment so uproarious. It wasn't just that Joe the bartender gave an incorrect response; it's that he gave a response that could never possibly be the solution to a puzzle on arguably the most sanitized, family-friendly show in TV Land. Joe's response was the equivalent to shouting out an obscenity in the middle of Sunday church services, and it elicited an almost cathartic release from everyone who heard it. One must wonder just how many years Pat, Vanna, and Wheel audiences had been waiting for someone to bellow out a response that would turn the show's rather settled, vanilla image upside down and inside out. So as awful a puzzle solver as Joe from Jersey was, in a way, he's also become somewhat of a cult hero; the guy who splashed red paint all over the white picket fences of Wheel of Fortune. We love ya, Joe, and we're pretty sure Pat and Vanna do, too. That is, until another contestant comes along with an even more comically outlandish puzzle solution.