Wheel of Fortune's longtime running host is back, and this time it's for a good cause. For this year's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Holiday Special, Pat Sajak reunites with Vanna White as he gives his retirement a pause and returns on screen once again. His return was met with open arms, by not only fans but also the contestants.

Over on Instagram, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune hosts posted a photo of the two of them side by side like nothing has changed. Fans expressed excitement and were happy to see Sajak return. December 2's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestants featured Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon, and fans of these musicians tuned in to see them act wholesome and be entertaining on screen.

Chance the Rapper was the lucky celebrity who made it to the Bonus Round, with the chance to win $1 million for charity. He made it past the first bonus round, winning $75,000. But unlike the first Bonus Round, the second one was much more difficult as the musician thought the answer was food when it was actually "SNAPPY COMEBACK."

Pat Sajak's Television History, Explained

After Chuck Woolery left the show in 1981, Sajak took over Wheel of Fortune's hosting duties, which lasted for over 40 years. But outside the ABC Game show, Sajak has appeared in other programs as cameos, in shows like Rugrats, Fresh of The Boat, Just Shoot Me, and The King of Queens, just to name a few. He also has a few acting credits under his name as well and has appeared in shows and films like Days of Our Lives, Whashingtoon, The Commish, and Muppets Haunted Mansion. In fact, his first known project post-Wheel of Fortune was an acting role at the Hawaii Theater Centre.

Sajak announced his retirement in 2023 and broadcast his final episode in June 2024. Many thought that White would also leave alongside her co-host, but that wasn't the case. In addition, his daughter, Maggie Sajak, remained on the show as its social media correspondent. Since his departure, American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest took over and was met with harsh criticism by fans, but eventually, they warmed up to him. While Sajak is no longer the host of Wheel of Fortune, you can watch Seacrest pick up the mantle in Season 42 as it airs every weekday on ABC. You can also rewatch the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

Watch on YouTube TV