In 2014, Wheel of Fortune contestant Julian Batts was on track to win a staggering prize: A trip to London and a chance at a $1 million prize. However, this college student from Indiana University lost everything due to a mispronunciation. All the letters for the puzzle, "Mythological Hero Achilles," were revealed, and he only needed to correctly pronounce them. But the judges disqualified his answer when he pronounced Achilles "A-chill-us." As show rules require contestants to pronounce answers correctly, his opponent swiftly took advantage and said the word correctly to claim the prize herself.

The show's strict pronunciation rules have tripped up many contestants before. For instance, in one of the show's episodes, Shauna Williams solved the puzzle but mispronounced the word "congenial." Due to this small verbal error, Pat Sajak denied her points. Batt's case stands out due to the sheer value of his lost prizes. Some fans sympathized, arguing that the spotlight pressure can easily lead to such errors, while others felt the rules were fairly applied.

Every Single Detail About Batts’ Tragic Loss on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The episode started pretty normal, with college student Julian Batts navigating the puzzle to guess the letters. Batts started by uncovering the letter T for $800 and R for $600. He soon followed it with a series of vowels that confirmed his strong intuition about the answer. The prize money kept climbing up when he found a $650 S and three O's. Soon, he scored a major boost by landing three Hs that won him a trip to London. Later on, he picked up the iconic Million Dollar Wedge and secured four L's on the letter board. This brought the contestant extremely close to one of the show's biggest potential payoffs.

Finally, with the entire puzzle visible on the board, all Batts had to do was correctly pronounce it to secure his winnings. But, in a move that stunned viewers, he mispronounced it. Show rules mandate precise pronunciations, so Pat Sajak had no choice but to disqualify his answer. The opportunity then passed to the next contestant, Shelby Edmiston, who pronounced Achilles correctly, taking the win. In one fateful moment, Batts lost his trip, $12,600 in cash, and his show at the million-dollar prize, which makes it one of the most brutal and memorable losses in Wheel of Fortune history.

Julian Batts' Misfortune Was Far From Over

Image via Wheel of Fortune

Julian Batts's streak of unfortunate answers didn't stop after mispronouncing Achilles. His luck continued to falter as the game progressed. In the next puzzle, Batts was working on a phrase that read "The World's Fastest _a_." Just one letter away from solving it, Batts took a gamble by guessing the letter C, hoping to reveal the phrase The World's Fastest Car." However, there was no C in the answer, and Batts missed the opportunity. His opponent wasted no time jumping to solve it correctly as "The World's Fastest Man."

Later in the game, he attempted to solve a puzzle with the phrase "On the Spot Decision." Unfortunately, he misread it as "One the Spot Dice Spin." It was a mistake that once again cost him points and winnings. Despite these losses, Batts managed to maintain enough points to ultimately win the game. His final winnings totaled $11,700. This is a respectable sum but a far cry from the potential prizes he lost along the way. However, Julian Batts isn't the only contestant to lose on Wheel of Fortune over a tricky pronunciation. Another contestant named Paul Atkinson once also faced a similar fate a year before and mispronounced the phrase Corner Curio Cabinet.

Pat Sajak’s Take on Batts’ Rollercoaster Path to Victory

Image via NBC

After witnessing Julian Batts' ups and downs, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak went on to offer his own brand of encouragement. He acknowledged the unusual path Batts took to win, and humorously noted that he had "never seen a more circuitous route to victory." He also reminded the young contestant of what actually mattered by saying, "The important thing is you're here, and you've got $11,700, and we're pleased about that."

Since the show's start, thousands have spun the wheel, but few cases have left such a lasting impression on fans as Batts's costly mistake. This particular mistake fired up conversations on social media about the game's stringent rules and the strong nerves required to be a contestant on the show. Batts ultimately left Wheel of Fortune with a lesson in resilience and an unforgettable place in game show history.

