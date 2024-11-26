It hasn't been long since the legendary Pat Sajak stepped down as the host of Wheel of Fortune after fronting the show for an incredible 41 seasons. This has inevitably led to speculation from fans who have started wondering whether Vanna White is thinking about quitting soon. White joined Wheel of Fortune in 1982, just one year after Sajak. Vanna told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an interview published Oct. 9 about how she thinks Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, is a "good replacement" if she won't be hosting for a reason. "She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

Maggie has previously filled in for Vanna in the show when the later was seen competing during the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on May 10th, 2023. Maggie took over the Letter Board while Vanna thanked her for filling in and doing a great job. Vanna's contract, although extended for the next 2 years, but the speculation is whether Maggie will be the one replacing her and hosting beside the new host, Ryan Seacrest (who replaced her father, Pat Sajak)?

Will Vanna White be Leaving Wheel of Fortune Soon?

Vanna and Pat have been co-hosting the show since 1982, a partnership that has become iconic and deeply familiar to viewers. Their long-standing friendship and chemistry on the show made Pat's announcement of his departure a significant moment, sparking rumors about whether Vanna might also be replaced. Fans speculated if anyone could match Vanna's dynamic with Pat and recreate their beloved pairing. Earlier this year, Vanna negotiated with producers for a well-deserved salary increase, as reports revealed she hadn’t received a raise in 18 years. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that there was “no truth” to the firing rumors, stating, “They’re currently in negotiations with Vanna.” Sony Pictures Television announced on Thursday, September 19, that she had finalized a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. According to TMZ, her new deal includes a “substantial pay increase.”

Maggie Sajak Works as Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent

Maggie, currently serving as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent, had already gained experience as the game show’s puzzle board operator when Vanna competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in May 2023. Maggie and Vanna share a strong bond, and it seems Vanna is keeping the role of host within the family by suggesting Maggie as her potential replacement. As Pat’s daughter, Maggie has cherished her time working alongside her father on set and shares his passion for interviewing and connecting with others.

“She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good,” Vanna said of Maggie Sajak. “I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.” Viewers believe that it's time for Maggie to be seen more as a host and to bring that change for the show. While Vanna and Pat's pairing was definitely a hit, it would be fun to watch Maggie hosting alongside Ryan Seacrest. New episodes of Wheel of Fortune Season 42 air nightly on ABC. You can also stream the show on YouTube TV in the U.S.

