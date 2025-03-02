Wheel of Fortune has an interesting twist, but I've noticed most of the contestants this year aren't interested in taking the risk. CBS's Wheel of Fortune first premiered in 1975 and was created by Merv Griffin, the same person who created Jeopardy!. The game is simple and comparable to the iconic game Hangman. Players spin a massive 2,400 pound wheel with monetary amounts on it. They guess letters in hopes of solving the puzzle to win as much money as they can before the show is over.

However, along with the monetary values on the wheel, there are also a few special wedges, including the Mystery Wedge. This wedge was introduced in 2002 and adds an extra thrill to the game. The Mystery Wedge is, well, a mystery. Players can either win big bucks or lose their gains. This wedge adds a unique and suspenseful element to the show – if stars actually choose to use it, which hasn't happened in some time.

How the 'Wheel of Fortune' Mystery Wedge Works