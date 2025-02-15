Since its premiere in 1983, Wheel of Fortune has become a television staple. The show, with its high-stakes format and life-changing prizes, has given the world some of the most thrilling moments in game show history. The one thing I love about Wheel of Fortune is that you never know what’s coming next. One minute, you might think that a contestant has the win in the bag, but the next, a simple mispronunciation or an incorrect guess can completely change the game.

While that makes the show a little heartbreaking to watch at times, it’s also what keeps the audience guessing til the last minute. At the end of the day, though, playing Wheel of Fortune isn’t just about luck. A contestant’s fate also depends on quick thinking, strategy, and sometimes, sheer intuition that leads them to make guesses their opponents won’t.

wheel-of-fortune_tv-show_poster.jpeg

Your Rating

Rate Now
Wheel of Fortune
TV-G
Game Show
Family
Release Date
September 19, 1983

Cast

See All
  • Cast Placeholder Image
    Pat Sajak
  • instar49498753.jpg
    Vanna White
  • Cast Placeholder Image
    Bob Goen
  • Cast Placeholder Image
    Chuck Woolery

10 Emil De Leon's Two-Letter Guess

2014