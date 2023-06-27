Just try and find a hosting job that he won't fill — after weeks of spinning, the Wheel of Fortune has finally landed on a new host: Ryan Seacrest. According to a New York Times report, Seacrest will be taking over hosting duties for Pat Sajak, who has served as the show's host for over 40 years, in 2024.

Sajak shared news of his unexpected retirement over Twitter two weeks ago. However, Sajak did not indicate who his successor would be at the time that he announced his departure from the show. Sajak has become an icon of television during his impressive tenure on the prime-time game show. Sajak is known for his wit and easy rapport with competitors and with his co-host, Vanna White.

Can I Get a H-O-S-T?

It took only two weeks for Sony Pictures Television to pick a replacement, quick work for such an intimidating task. The rapidity of Sajak's replacement contrasts with the grueling task of replacing Alex Trebek on Jeopardy, which took months and involved no small amount of drama. And while Sajak is leaving the show, it looks like White is still under contract for another year, according to the New York Times report.

Seacrest seems to be a pretty safe choice. He got his start hosting American Idol in the early 2000s and has since earned a reputation for his work as a television host. This wouldn't be the first time that Seacrest filled some pretty iconic shoes. In 2005, Ryan Seacrest began filling in for Dick Clark on the iconic Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Seacrest also co-hosted the long-running morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan from 2017 until earlier this year in 2023. With such an impressive resume, there is no doubt that Seacrest is up to the task of serving as the new Wheel of Fortune host.